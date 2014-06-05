A 1400 MB/s SSD: ASRock's Z97 Extreme6 And Samsung's XP941

Testing Samsung's XP941 On Z97 Express

In most of the stories we write, it doesn't matter where Windows is installed. Storage testing is a bit different though, particularly when we need to turn off the PCH's SATA ports. Thus, utilizing Windows to Go makes a lot of sense. A fully-functioning image can be ported from one machine to another over USB 3.0. It's just as quick as an installation to a SATA-attached SSD, and it enables testing methodologies otherwise considered impractical.

Note also that we're using Intel's new Rapid Storage Technology 13-series driver. It doesn't have much bearing on today's story; the fancier features will get rolled into a version of the RST software later this year. But it was time to upgrade, and so I have.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell), 22 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1150, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard ASRock Z97 Extreme6 Memory G.Skill Ripjaws 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive Muskin Ventura Ultra 240 GB USB 3.0 UASP Drive(s) Under Test Samsung MZHPU512HCGL-00000 512 GB M.2 Gen 2 x4 PCIe, AHCI Power Supply Seasonic X400 FL2, 80+ Platinum Chassis Lian Li A01-NB ATX HSF Noctua NH-L9i Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4600 OS Windows 8.1 Enterprise, Windows to Go Drivers STORAHCI.SYS (Generic AHCI), Intel RST 13.1 (SATA) Comparison Drives Plextor M6e 256 GB M.2 PCIe x2, Firmware: 1.00 Plextor M6S 256 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: 1.00 Plextor M6M 256 GB mSATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: 1.00 Adata SP920 256 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: MU01 Crucial M550 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU01 Intel SSD 730 480 GB SATA 6 Gb/s, Firmware: L2010400 SanDisk X210 512 GB, Firmware X210400 Crucial M500 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: MU02 Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: EXT0AB0Q Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q Seagate 600 SSD 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: B660 OCZ Vector 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0 Plextor M5 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.02