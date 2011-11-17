Sandy Bridge-E: Core i7-3960X Is Fast, But Is It Any More Efficient?

Benchmark Results: Combined Efficiency Run
We found that the combined run time is quickest on Intel's Core i7-3960X, which is a result of its great performance in single- and multi-threaded apps.
Average power consumption during the entire efficiency run, including single-threaded and multi-threaded applications, is similar to what Intel's Core i7-980X, based on Gulftown, achieves. But let’s see how much power was actually used, given that the flagship Sandy Bridge-E-derived processor is a lot faster.
Efficiency increases quite a bit over the previous-gen 32 nm hexa-core chip, which clearly shows that Sandy Bridge-E can deliver more performance at similar or less power consumption under load. This translates into quicker processing times, allowing a system based on this CPU to drop back to idle faster. And because the architecture requires significantly less power at idle, you get power savings at increased performance.
I guess it just depends on what you're doing. If you have a high end workstation and are using programs that are going to utilise all 12 threads, quad channel memory and 40 lanes of PCIe, and you need that processing power then it's probably not a bad investment. Whereas for most users the 2500K or the 2600K will do fine.
It's i7-3960x, not i7-9360x
"Total power used drops again relative to Cor ei7-3960X's predecessor, the Core i7-980X (Gulftown)."
3960x might very well be the $1k cpu that's worth the (over)price unlike the older 980x.
sb-e shows that both single threaded and multi threaded performance as well as efficient power use can be ahcieved by a 32nm, 6 core, 130 tdp cpu (but you gotta pay a lot for that).
when you bring price into the equation, quad core sb i5 and i7(95w tdp) are the best way to go (i wonder how an i7 2700k fare if it was tested alongside these cpus).