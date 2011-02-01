Trending

Core i7-2600K Overclocked: Speed Meets Efficiency

Most of Intel's Core i5 and i7 CPUs lock out overclocking enthusiasts, which we hate. But the K-series chips win us back over with insane scalability. Would you believe that cranking the dial on performance doesn't necessarily tank overall efficiency?

Test Setup And Benchmark Settings

Socket LGA 1155 Platform
Socket LGA1155 PlatformGigabyte P67A-UD5 (Rev 1.0), Chipset: Intel P67, BIOS: F6a (2011-01-11)
LGA1156 ProcessorsIntel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2 stepping), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost
Common Platform Components
Dual DDR3 Memory2 x 4 GB DDR3-2133 @ 1333 MT/s, G.Skill F3-17066CL9D-8GBXLD
Discrete GraphicsSapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz),  Stream Processors: 1440
Hard DriveWestern Digital VelociRaptor (WD3000HLFS), 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache
Power SupplyPC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750 W
System Software & Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate x64, fully updated on 2010-07-29
Drivers and Settings
AMD Radeon DriversAMD Catalyst 10.12 Suite for Windows 7
Intel Graphics DriversDriver Release 8.15.10.2246
Intel Chipset DriversChipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.2.0.1016

The Gigabyte GA-P67A-UD5 provides lots of overclocking options and did a great job for us during testing.

G.Skill provides a pair of its Ripjaws DDR3 DIMMs, which are capable of up to DDR3-2133 speeds.

Benchmark Settings

3D Games Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
Audio Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
iTunesVersion: 9.0.3.15 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
Lame MP3Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert wav to mp3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kbps)
Video Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.94 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-Kanal, English, to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
MainConcept Reference v2Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2) Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16 Bit, 224 kbps) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Application Benchmarks and Settings
BenchmarkDetails
7-ZipVersion 9.1 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
WinRARVersion 3.92 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
WinZip 14Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZIP Commandline Version 3 ZIPX Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
Autodesk 3ds Max 2010Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
Adobe After Effects CS5Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly: on
Adobe Photoshop CS5 (64-Bit)Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
Adobe Acrobat 9 ProfessionalVersion: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
Microsoft PowerPoint 2007Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer