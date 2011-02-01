Core i7-2600K Overclocked: Speed Meets Efficiency

Test Setup And Benchmark Settings

Socket LGA 1155 Platform Socket LGA1155 Platform Gigabyte P67A-UD5 (Rev 1.0), Chipset: Intel P67, BIOS: F6a (2011-01-11) LGA1156 Processors Intel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2 stepping), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost Common Platform Components Dual DDR3 Memory 2 x 4 GB DDR3-2133 @ 1333 MT/s, G.Skill F3-17066CL9D-8GBXLD Discrete Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 1440 Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor (WD3000HLFS), 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache Power Supply PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750 W System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate x64, fully updated on 2010-07-29 Drivers and Settings AMD Radeon Drivers AMD Catalyst 10.12 Suite for Windows 7 Intel Graphics Drivers Driver Release 8.15.10.2246 Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.2.0.1016

The Gigabyte GA-P67A-UD5 provides lots of overclocking options and did a great job for us during testing.

G.Skill provides a pair of its Ripjaws DDR3 DIMMs, which are capable of up to DDR3-2133 speeds.

Benchmark Settings