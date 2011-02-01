Core i7-2600K Overclocked: Speed Meets Efficiency

Test Setup And Benchmark Settings
|Socket LGA 1155 Platform
|Gigabyte P67A-UD5 (Rev 1.0), Chipset: Intel P67, BIOS: F6a (2011-01-11)
|LGA1156 Processors
|Intel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2 stepping), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Common Platform Components
|Dual DDR3 Memory
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-2133 @ 1333 MT/s, G.Skill F3-17066CL9D-8GBXLD
|Discrete Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 5850, GPU: Cypress (725 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MHz), Stream Processors: 1440
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor (WD3000HLFS), 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750 W
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64, fully updated on 2010-07-29
|Drivers and Settings
|AMD Radeon Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.12 Suite for Windows 7
|Intel Graphics Drivers
|Driver Release 8.15.10.2246
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.2.0.1016
The Gigabyte GA-P67A-UD5 provides lots of overclocking options and did a great job for us during testing.
G.Skill provides a pair of its Ripjaws DDR3 DIMMs, which are capable of up to DDR3-2133 speeds.
Benchmark Settings
|3D Games Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.3.15 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert wav to mp3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kbps)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.94 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, 6-Kanal, English, to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2
|Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2) Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16 Bit, 224 kbps) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.1 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 3.92 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 14
|Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZIP Commandline Version 3 ZIPX Syntax "-a -ez -p -r" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe After Effects CS5
|Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly: on
|Adobe Photoshop CS5 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat 9 Professional
|Version: 9.0.0 (Extended) == Printing Preferenced Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128 bit RC4) Open Password: 123 Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2007
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer