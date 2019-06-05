Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review: It's Time to Challenge Turing

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440
Again, Sapphire’s Nitro+ RX Vega 56 8G finds itself in distinguished company through our benchmark suite. There is no de facto winner, but rather trends that change depending on whether we’re looking at an older DirectX 11-based game, newer DirectX 12 titles, or games utilizing the Vulkan API. Generally, though, we find our Vega 56 cards among GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 1070, 1070 Ti, and RTX 2060 competition.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Then again, the article used superlatives such as massive, and brutally effective, and that pretty much is my feeling on it.
In a perfect world, I'd like to see this with the fins oriented so that the rear vents could actually be useful, allowing some of the hot air to be expelled out of the case.
This isn't the card for me, were I looking to upgrade my son's PC - as I'd need to upgrade his PSU. At 2560x1080, I think running at the lower clocks, for a better performance/watt, as was mentioned in the analysis of the Vega 56 back when the first review was done, would be what I'd go for, and take advantage of things being uber-quiet.
Eh, basically, I wouldn't need the overclocking - but I'd love a model that was price-effective, and had such an amazing cooler. Major kudos to Sapphire on the cooling front.
And I think AMD still has a lot of issues with the Wattman thingy as it keeps crashing on me to the point where I just stopped bothering and just used the TRIXX fan profile and that's it.
Cheers!
Granted, Vega 56's prices fell as a result of the release of the new Nvidia cards - but it seems to me that Nvidia's pricing model has made the Vega 56 viable. That strikes me as a hilarious bit of irony.
I really wish I needed a GPU right now. I would buy this one (or two):
Video Card: Sapphire - Radeon RX VEGA 64 8 GB NITRO+ Video Card ($399.99 @ Newegg)
Cheers!