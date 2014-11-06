Sapphire's Vapor-X R9 290X 8GB: The More, The Merrier?

Temperature, Noise And Power
Load Temperature
Let's begin with a look at how Sapphire's Vapor-X cooler compares with the 290X reference model and EVGA'a Superclocked GeForce GTX 970:
Sapphire wins the day here, shaming the Radeon R9 290X reference cooler and even besting the overclocked GeForce GTX 970. This is no small feat considering that the Vapor-X draws the most power of all three options, as we'll see in the charts below.
Noise
But before we go to power, let's examine the noise generated by these products. Note that we start the chart at 30 dB, which corresponds to practical silence.
Sapphire takes the lead here again with the quietest result both at idle and under load. You can see why we aren't proponents for the reference Radeon R9 290X cooler. EVGA's superclocked GeForce GTX 970 does fairly well here.
Power
Now it's time to check the final attribute in the Temperature, Noise, and power triangle. Note that we begin the chart at 85 Watts, approximately what the system pulls without the graphics card. How much more juice does the Vapor-X's 8GB of RAM require?
Under load, Sapphire's Vapor-X 8GB card pulls 33 Watts more than the reference card. That's not terrible when you consider that we ran these three tests at the factory settings, so the reference Radeon R9 290X wasn't overclocked. Still, that extra RAM clearly requires a little more electricity from the wall. Of course, this makes the Vapor-X's cooler all the more impressive for being the quietest and coolest in the bunch.
On the other hand, Nvidia's Maxwell chip has an undeniable advantage here, requiring 67 Watts less under load. If power efficiency is important to you, it's hard to ignore the GeForce option.
If 4Gb's wasn't enough then I would have expected to have seen the minimum fps nose dive, falling behind by 10% to 15% suggests the card wasn't boosting or was holding the clocks back to keep it from overheating. The only other explanation might be the choice of VRAM providers i.e some use Hynix others use Elpida and sometimes Samsung.
What are they supposed to do? They sell the best AMD has to offer with some of the best coolers on the market.
Impressive Noise and Temps -- even if compared to the craptastic reference design. At first look though, does not look to be much of a change from OEM 'aftermarket' coolers on the 290X.
VRAM in crossfire is not 'doubled' when two cards are used so to compensate you need to have cards with more vram in the first place. Big oversight imo. Mine as well not even test the card by its self when we know 9 times out of 10 4GB is more than enough.
Thanks, fixed!