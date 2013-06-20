LSI SAS 9300-8e & HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM: 12 Gb/s SAS, Tested

Results: Sequential Performance

Just like in our random small-block tests, the SSD800MM and SAS 9300-8e combination absolutely crush our sequential read and write tests.

Six-gigabit products can't come anywhere close to the SSD800MM and its 12 Gb/s SAS interface. Topping out at more than 1 GB/s is nothing short of impressive. Even limited to 6 Gb/s, we see that there was still room left to push higher throughput than Intel's drive achieves. And again, we observe minimal differences between LSI's SAS 9300-8e and X79's integrated controller.

Sequential writes are also outstanding compared to the competition at 6 Gb/s, though they're only about 50% higher (instead of the 100% that spoiled us in the read benchmark). Nevertheless, 735 MB/s is an admirable result. Constrained to a 6 Gb/s link, the SSD800MM still records a blistering 535 MB/s.