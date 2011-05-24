10 SDXC/SDHC Memory Cards, Rounded Up And Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Random Read/Write

512 KB Random Read/Write

Random read operations using a 512 KB block size work rather well on all the cards, as 16.7 MB/s is the minimum performance we see. Kingston and SanDisk are the only two vendors that provided UHS-I cards. This becomes very obvious when looking at the results.

Random writes using the same 512 KB blocks requires way more time for these cards to organize and store data (read-modify-erase-write). This is not a typical application scenario, but it brings a few cards down and shows some others ahead.

4 KB Random Read/Write

Random read and write operations using 4 KB blocks result in more severe performance drops. You see 2.3-3.7 MB/s total bandwidth in random reads and only a few kilobytes per second in random writes.