Momentus XT Review: Seagate's Marriage Of The HDD And Flash Memory

By

Update: with more real-world testing under our belts, Seagate's Momentus XT is receiving our rare Best of Tom's award for excellent performance. This new hybrid hard drive combines up to 500GB of storage and 4GB of flash memory to maximize performance.

Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface

Read throughput reaches an all-time high for 2.5” hard drives and Seagate takes the top spot, for maximum, average, and minimum results.

Write performance is very similar to the read results. Obviously, the 4GB flash memory isn’t used as an additional write cache.

Average throughput varies in IOMeter, which could be because of Adaptive Memory trying to optimize where it shouldn’t.

Interface performance is typically almost irrelevant, as it only tells us the interface bandwidth. However, this does not reflect real life performance in any way. This might be different on the Momentus XT, as we expect the 4GB flash memory to be able to deliver higher peak throughput than the physical drive.