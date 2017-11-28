Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.
Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.
Equipment & Standards
To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.
|CISPR / EN55022 Limits
|CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|79
|66
|0.50 - 30.0
|73
|60
|CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|66 - 56
|56 - 46
|0.50 - 5.00
|56
|46
|5.00 - 30.00
|60
|50
Conducted EMI Results
We use the EMCView software to conduct our EMC pre-compliance testing, which was kindly provided by TekBox Digital Solutions.
As you can see, our equipment measures low EMI conducted emmissions that fall in line with the corresponding requirements.
Last week newegg had the 650 watt model on sale for $74.99. There was a $20.00 mail-in rebate which brought the price down to $54.99. On top of that there was a free $30.00 gift certificate for a fresh food vendor online which my wife wasted no time in using. That brought the final price down to $24.99. Best deal I've taken advantage of this year.
Initially I was really impressed that there was so much power in such a small package. Until I saw the cables, and the ridiculous capacitors. I know this brings a fantastic level of ripple, but I don't like it at all.
I gotta say, I really don't like this trend with higher end power supplies. As a modder, my cables are visible. And these cables would be satisfactory, if the capacitors were located ON THE PSU SIDE!! But they are located on the component side where they can be seen in all their glorious ugliness. It is not recommended to change the polarity..
I will be checking the units I buy more carefully moving forward. I would much rather have a longer power supply unit that has the caps inside.
Bottom line though, it is a gold 850W unit at an affordable price and a 10 year warranty. For efficient cards like the RX570/580 and GTX 1060, there are enough cables for 6 video cards. Pretty good for mining, but as for a visible gaming rig I have to say 4 out of 5 stars for functionality. Just put the caps at the other end of the cable, ya big dummy.
The PCIe cables are a little different than what I am used to. The 850 model and my 650 watt version have PCIe cables with two connectors instead of just one at their device end. Does that mean one PCIe cable can be used for both connections on a graphics card? On the other hand do I still have to use two PCIe cables and let one connector on each cable just hang there?
Anybody else know?
It's okay though ... they will survive without your money.
I went back and read the review. In the specs it shows 3 PCI-e cables and 6 connectors. It also indicates the 3 cables could be used with 3 video cards, each requiring 2 connectors.
I'll take a look at the video. I've watched some of his other clips.
Don't know how I missed this development.