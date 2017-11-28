Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-850FX's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Seasonic achieves a very high overall performance rating, despite the lackluster transient response of the SSR-850FX's minor rails.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A low price from Seasonic gives the SSR-850FX a great performance-per-dollar ratio.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Our sample proved to be a little noisier than Cybenetics' test sample, generating close to 35.7 dB(A) overall.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This platform's efficiency is pretty high, given its 80 PLUS and Cybenetics ratings. As you can see, it clearly takes first place among its competition.



