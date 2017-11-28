Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling
Packaging
The golden colored box exudes prestige Seasonic did well to avoid an over-the-top graphical design, in our opinion.
Up front, there's an 80 PLUS Gold badge. Technical and power specifications are on one of the box's two sides, while the back provides interesting product feature highlights.
Contents
Under the external sleeving, we find a black, sturdy box. It's adequately protected inside thanks to two pieces of packing foam surrounding the PSU (which is also wrapped in a cloth bag).
The bundle is rich. Besides the obligatory modular cables, you also get a nylon pouch for storage, a case badge, a set of Velcro straps, a number of zip ties, four fixing bolts, and the user's manual. Our sample included a giveaway card for U.S. residents-only. It would be nice if Seasonic opened this to other regions as well, but we understand that the legal and financial implications of international contests usually limit their scope.
Exterior
Seasonic's overall design is appealing, we think. It may not be ground-breaking, but it's also not boring. A couple of gold Seasonic labels in the middle of the fan and right below the AC receptacle add a bit of flair.
Up front, next to the power switch, there is also a push-switch for toggling the semi-passive fan mode on and off.
The labels on the sides are small. The power specifications label is larger; it's located on the PSU's bottom side.
As expected, given the increased number of bundled cables, you also get more corresponding modular connectors.
This is one of the smallest 850W units available on the market today. It is nice to see other companies following SilverStone's example; it was the first to emphasize high power density.
Cabling
The ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables use extra caps in order to enable better ripple suppression. Unfortunately, this renders them bulky and prevents the use of ribboned cables. On the other hand, the SATA and peripheral cables are flat, since they don't need extra (built-in) filtering caps.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Last week newegg had the 650 watt model on sale for $74.99. There was a $20.00 mail-in rebate which brought the price down to $54.99. On top of that there was a free $30.00 gift certificate for a fresh food vendor online which my wife wasted no time in using. That brought the final price down to $24.99. Best deal I've taken advantage of this year.
Initially I was really impressed that there was so much power in such a small package. Until I saw the cables, and the ridiculous capacitors. I know this brings a fantastic level of ripple, but I don't like it at all.
I gotta say, I really don't like this trend with higher end power supplies. As a modder, my cables are visible. And these cables would be satisfactory, if the capacitors were located ON THE PSU SIDE!! But they are located on the component side where they can be seen in all their glorious ugliness. It is not recommended to change the polarity..
I will be checking the units I buy more carefully moving forward. I would much rather have a longer power supply unit that has the caps inside.
Bottom line though, it is a gold 850W unit at an affordable price and a 10 year warranty. For efficient cards like the RX570/580 and GTX 1060, there are enough cables for 6 video cards. Pretty good for mining, but as for a visible gaming rig I have to say 4 out of 5 stars for functionality. Just put the caps at the other end of the cable, ya big dummy.
The PCIe cables are a little different than what I am used to. The 850 model and my 650 watt version have PCIe cables with two connectors instead of just one at their device end. Does that mean one PCIe cable can be used for both connections on a graphics card? On the other hand do I still have to use two PCIe cables and let one connector on each cable just hang there?
Anybody else know?
It's okay though ... they will survive without your money.
I went back and read the review. In the specs it shows 3 PCI-e cables and 6 connectors. It also indicates the 3 cables could be used with 3 video cards, each requiring 2 connectors.
I'll take a look at the video. I've watched some of his other clips.
Don't know how I missed this development.