Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-850FX's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.0mV 5.2mV 3.6mV 2.8mV Pass 20% Load 10.4mV 6.1mV 4.5mV 3.5mV Pass 30% Load 13.3mV 6.6mV 5.0mV 4.3mV Pass 40% Load 15.2mV 7.7mV 5.7mV 4.7mV Pass 50% Load 15.7mV 9.2mV 6.7mV 4.7mV Pass 60% Load 15.1mV 9.9mV 7.3mV 5.8mV Pass 70% Load 16.5mV 10.2mV 7.8mV 5.8mV Pass 80% Load 18.3mV 10.4mV 8.7mV 8.7mV Pass 90% Load 21.2mV 11.2mV 9.0mV 9.1mV Pass 100% Load 24.2mV 12.3mV 9.5mV 9.8mV Pass 110% Load 26.9mV 12.7mV 9.7mV 9.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.4mV 10.6mV 7.8mV 3.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.0mV 7.9mV 5.8mV 7.2mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is great on every rail. Seasonic does a great job here, though we'd prefer to see this performance without the use of extra filtering caps on the modular cables.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content