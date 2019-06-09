Seasonic Focus SGX 500W SFX-L Power Supply Review: Top Performance In A Small Package

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The overall performance is high, taking the lead from the SSR-650SGX.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
It would be ideal if the overall noise output remained below 30 dB(A).
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
This is an efficient platform but the smaller, in both dimensions and capacity, Corsair SF450 achieves better performance here.
