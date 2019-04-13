Seasonic Focus SGX 650W SFX-L PSU Review: Reliable Power, Tiny Form Factor

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Corsair SF600 Platinum View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is super tight on all rails, showing this platform's potential.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

It is good to see a longer than 17ms hold-up time in such a small, in dimensions, platform. The cherry on top is the power ok signal, which is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush currents are kept low.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SSR-650SGX’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.619A 2.004A 1.990A 0.978A 64.819 84.899% 0 <6.0 43.77°C 0.960 11.944V 4.992V 3.312V 5.112V 76.348 39.04°C 115.12V 2 8.243A 3.007A 2.989A 1.176A 129.342 88.998% 932 19.7 39.53°C 0.978 11.943V 4.989V 3.310V 5.103V 145.332 44.61°C 115.12V 3 13.271A 3.510A 3.475A 1.374A 194.470 89.648% 939 19.8 40.02°C 0.984 11.941V 4.987V 3.309V 5.094V 216.925 45.78°C 115.12V 4 18.296A 4.012A 3.990A 1.573A 259.673 89.863% 1000 23.9 40.64°C 0.987 11.941V 4.986V 3.308V 5.085V 288.966 47.23°C 115.12V 5 22.988A 5.016A 4.986A 1.774A 324.974 89.544% 1337 33.2 41.35°C 0.989 11.940V 4.985V 3.307V 5.076V 362.923 48.68°C 115.11V 6 27.614A 6.020A 5.989A 1.974A 389.487 89.087% 1604 40.0 41.57°C 0.989 11.939V 4.984V 3.306V 5.066V 437.199 49.83°C 115.11V 7 32.310A 7.023A 6.986A 2.176A 454.816 88.442% 1854 40.8 42.41°C 0.989 11.938V 4.984V 3.306V 5.056V 514.251 51.10°C 115.10V 8 37.001A 8.029A 7.987A 2.379A 520.128 87.713% 2084 44.1 42.74°C 0.991 11.938V 4.983V 3.305V 5.046V 592.987 52.26°C 115.10V 9 42.096A 8.534A 8.475A 2.381A 585.051 87.005% 2087 44.1 43.54°C 0.992 11.938V 4.981V 3.304V 5.040V 672.430 53.71°C 115.10V 10 46.925A 9.039A 8.992A 2.987A 649.891 86.013% 2093 44.2 44.57°C 0.992 11.938V 4.979V 3.302V 5.023V 755.570 55.41°C 115.11V 11 52.359A 9.043A 8.995A 2.991A 714.713 85.193% 2096 44.2 46.18°C 0.993 11.937V 4.977V 3.301V 5.016V 838.932 57.53°C 115.10V CL1 0.145A 12.000A 11.997A 0.000A 101.263 83.226% 1339 33.2 41.55°C 0.974 11.946V 4.990V 3.305V 5.112V 121.673 48.47°C 115.13V CL2 54.015A 1.002A 0.999A 1.000A 658.197 86.754% 2094 44.2 44.32°C 0.992 11.938V 4.983V 3.310V 5.067V 758.692 55.17°C 115.13V

Up to the 40% load test the PSU's noise remains low, despite of the high ambient temperatures. With higher loads the fan has to operate at high speeds to cope with the thermal loads.

At high temperatures, the unit's efficiency meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements only during the 20% load test. On the 50% test it is less than 0.5% away from the target, while at full load it is about 1% away. We should note though that the 80 PLUS organization conducts its efficiency measurements at much lower ambient (23°C ±5°C), so it is natural to get higher readings.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SSR-650SGX's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.210A 0.500A 0.481A 0.195A 19.546 71.154% 0 <6.0 0.857 11.942V 4.999V 3.318V 5.131V 27.470 115.12V 2 2.483A 1.002A 0.993A 0.390A 39.952 81.254% 0 <6.0 0.932 11.942V 4.997V 3.317V 5.125V 49.169 115.12V 3 3.688A 1.503A 1.476A 0.586A 59.442 85.068% 0 <6.0 0.958 11.943V 4.993V 3.314V 5.120V 69.876 115.12V 4 4.961A 2.004A 1.991A 0.782A 79.850 87.123% 0 <6.0 0.963 11.944V 4.991V 3.312V 5.114V 91.652 115.12V

The PSU operates at passive mode in these tests.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SSR-650SGX’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The overall efficiency with normal loads should be a little higher, while with light loads the SSR-650SGX performs well.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 73.851% 0.110 5.134V 0.696 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.283 76.233% 0.224 5.131V 1.683 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.820 77.387% 0.337 5.126V 3.644 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.120 77.365% 0.405 5.119V 6.618 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.667 77.711% 0.439 5.111V 9.866 115.11V 6 3.000A 15.235 75.940% 0.482 5.078V 20.062 115.11V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail has room for improvement, when it comes to efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.934V 4.998V 3.317V 5.135V 6.741 0.493 115.1V Standby 0.046 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 36°C (96.8°F) to 46°C (114.8°F).

The fan profile could be a bit smoother under higher loads. Nonetheless, Seasonic wanted to stay on the safe side given that this is a compact and over-populated platform, which has to outlive the extra-long 10-year warranty.

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

The semi-passive mode doesn't last long. At up to 340W of load, the noise output remains low (below 30 dB[A]) while with higher than 430W loads the noise is within the 40-45 dB(A) range. As we already stated, the fan profile could be more balanced/relaxed under higher loads.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content