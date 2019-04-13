Seasonic Focus SGX 650W SFX-L PSU Review: Reliable Power, Tiny Form Factor

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

Click to see more results

As expected, considering the test results that we gathered, the Seasonic SFX-L unit achieves a high overall performance score. The Corsair SF600 is a bit higher, but the difference is not that large.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click to see more results

Mostly because of the aggressive fan profile at high loads, the SSR-650SGX fails to achieve a below 35 dB(A) overall noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

This is an efficient platform, easily meeting the basic requirements (>88% overall efficiency) of the ETA-A certification.

