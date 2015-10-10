Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature And Noise
Efficiency
Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.
Using the results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the Seasonic G-450's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum rated capacity.
With normal loads, efficiency wasn't as high as we expected from this platform. Most likely, the increased Rds (on) resistance of the APFC and main switchers are to blame. Under lighter loads, the efficiency ratings were better.
Efficiency At Low Loads
In the following tests, we measure the efficiency of the Seasonic G-450 at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of the device's maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5 VSB
|Power(DC/AC)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.191A
|0.491A
|0.475A
|0.194A
|19.61W
|69.59%
|625 RPM
|27.8 dBA
|0.935
|12.211V
|5.082V
|3.364V
|5.036V
|28.18W
|115.1V
|2
|2.411A
|0.980A
|0.981A
|0.395A
|39.68W
|79.90%
|625 RPM
|27.8 dBA
|0.972
|12.202V
|5.078V
|3.359V
|5.028V
|49.66W
|115.1V
|3
|3.635A
|1.466A
|1.490A
|0.595A
|59.75W
|83.86%
|625 RPM
|27.8 dBA
|0.983
|12.194V
|5.073V
|3.354V
|5.019V
|71.25W
|115.1V
|4
|4.857A
|1.973A
|1.969A
|0.794A
|79.76W
|86.03%
|645 RPM
|28.0 dBA
|0.993
|12.187V
|5.069V
|3.348V
|5.008V
|92.71W
|115.1V
Under light loads, the PSU is very quiet, On top of that, it achieves high efficiency.
5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.
We will take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.
|Test #
|5VSB
|Power (DC/AC)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.101A
|0.51W
|76.12%
|0.132
|5.042V
|0.67W
|115.1V
|2
|0.251A
|1.26W
|77.78%
|0.252
|5.037V
|1.62W
|115.1V
|3
|1.002A
|5.03W
|79.21%
|0.410
|5.020V
|6.35W
|115.1V
|4
|2.502A
|12.47W
|76.83%
|0.476
|4.985V
|16.23W
|115.1V
Overall, the 5VSB rail registered good efficiency levels, although it didn't manage to pass the admittedly hard 80 percent mark in any of the tests we conducted.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Power (AC)
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.276V
|5.088V
|3.369V
|5.044V
|8.55W
|0.694
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.05W
|0.011
|115.1V
In the table above, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).
Vampire power is very low at mere a 0.05W. With 230V, input is kept quite low as well, at 0.11W.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise
Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.
The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (RPMs), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37 to 46 C (98.6 to 114.8 F) ambient temperature.
The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37 to 46 C ambient temperature.
The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the entire operating range of the PSU. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 28 and 30 C (82.4 to 86 F).
At very low loads, the PSU's fan is quiet. With typical loads of up to 250W, its noise starts to be noticeable. And with higher loads, the PSU starts to be quite noisy.
Also, FETs with better on-resistance usually have larger gate charge, which means you end up needing more gate drive power to achieve the same switching performance. Saving 3W on full-load on-losses does not sound as good if it costs you 2W in gate drive regardless of load.
Using FETs with lower on-resistance does not necessarily improve overall efficiency by much.
BTW...The 550W version is usually only $3-$5 more than the 450W. I've never seen the price change either, so it is a bit silly to buy the 450W version if the 550W is always only $5 more.
However I think the price should be lowered a bit for the 550watt version because now it has to compete with the likes of the EVGA 550 G2 which is about the same price but it seems to perform a bit better and comes with a 10 year warranty.
10 year warranty!!?? I've been using EVGA graphics cards for years now, I think ill start buying EVGA PSUs now. :D
Actually im wrong on that its a 7 year warranty for the 550watt model (still very good in my opinion) the 750watt g2 and above have the 10 year.
The build quality is what I've come to expect from SeaSonic. Very well built with mostly Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors. Rubycon is also a good brand, and I like to see Infineon MOSFETs in PSUs. This PSU should last forever but isn't very efficient compared to similarly-priced competition.
Yeah, aside from the fantastic quality, that was another reason I purchased the G2 over any other PSU.
Or maybe they
(1) know that people will always use the permanent cables that power the MB
(2) know that two less connectors is a good thing for product reliability
(3) want to ship a product for people like me that prefer this configuration to a fully modular configuration