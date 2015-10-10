Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For the most part, efficiency is between 85 and 90 percent. Only for a small region with typical loads does it manage to go above 90 percent. With 230VAC, efficiency will be notably higher, of course, especially at higher loads.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

As you can see from the above thermal images, we really stressed the PSU inside the hotbox, and despite the hard conditions, it managed to operate flawlessly.