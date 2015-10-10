Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU was working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to face (such as when booting a RAID array or handling an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient-Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.184V
|12.062V
|1.00%
|Pass
|5V
|5.063V
|4.933V
|2.57%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.339V
|3.212V
|3.80%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.998V
|4.969V
|0.58%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.130V
|11.997V
|1.10%
|Pass
|5V
|5.035V
|4.912V
|2.44%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.310V
|3.182V
|3.87%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.965V
|4.932V
|0.66%
|Pass
Although the G-450's capacity is a significant handicap for these tests, its +12V rail did pretty well and stayed close to one percent deviation. The 5V and 5VSB rails also performed well, while the 3.3V rail registered a mediocre performance. This was especially true in the second test, in which the voltage levels dropped below 3.2V when we applied the transient load.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios, during its power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched it off by flipping the on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
The performance of the 5VSB rail was great during the first two tests. The results of the third test weren't as satisfying; we noticed a period with increased ripple along with a wave right before the rail settled down to its nominal voltage.
Also, FETs with better on-resistance usually have larger gate charge, which means you end up needing more gate drive power to achieve the same switching performance. Saving 3W on full-load on-losses does not sound as good if it costs you 2W in gate drive regardless of load.
Using FETs with lower on-resistance does not necessarily improve overall efficiency by much.
BTW...The 550W version is usually only $3-$5 more than the 450W. I've never seen the price change either, so it is a bit silly to buy the 450W version if the 550W is always only $5 more.
However I think the price should be lowered a bit for the 550watt version because now it has to compete with the likes of the EVGA 550 G2 which is about the same price but it seems to perform a bit better and comes with a 10 year warranty.
10 year warranty!!?? I've been using EVGA graphics cards for years now, I think ill start buying EVGA PSUs now. :D
Actually im wrong on that its a 7 year warranty for the 550watt model (still very good in my opinion) the 750watt g2 and above have the 10 year.
The build quality is what I've come to expect from SeaSonic. Very well built with mostly Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors. Rubycon is also a good brand, and I like to see Infineon MOSFETs in PSUs. This PSU should last forever but isn't very efficient compared to similarly-priced competition.
Yeah, aside from the fantastic quality, that was another reason I purchased the G2 over any other PSU.
Or maybe they
(1) know that people will always use the permanent cables that power the MB
(2) know that two less connectors is a good thing for product reliability
(3) want to ship a product for people like me that prefer this configuration to a fully modular configuration