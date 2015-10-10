Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The G-450 achieves a high overall performance score thanks to its solid platform. If it had higher efficiency, then the result would have been even better. We should also note that the SSR-450RT, which is based on the same platform, achieved a higher score mostly because of its tighter load regulation.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to U.S. dollars (without value added tax). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The high price that Seasonic asks for its G-450 lowers this PSU's performance-per-dollar ratio. With the current prices, the SSR-450RT, which is based on the same platform as the G-450, looks like a much better investment, especially for users who don't mind the lack of modular cables. In addition, we should point out that for just a few extra dollars, the competition's offerings are very strong, especially in the 550W-capacity region.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit).
In the noise output section, the G-450 doesn't score well, averaging over 40 dB(A). Seasonic should make the necessary modifications to allow quieter overall operation of this PSU.
Also, FETs with better on-resistance usually have larger gate charge, which means you end up needing more gate drive power to achieve the same switching performance. Saving 3W on full-load on-losses does not sound as good if it costs you 2W in gate drive regardless of load.
Using FETs with lower on-resistance does not necessarily improve overall efficiency by much.
BTW...The 550W version is usually only $3-$5 more than the 450W. I've never seen the price change either, so it is a bit silly to buy the 450W version if the 550W is always only $5 more.
However I think the price should be lowered a bit for the 550watt version because now it has to compete with the likes of the EVGA 550 G2 which is about the same price but it seems to perform a bit better and comes with a 10 year warranty.
10 year warranty!!?? I've been using EVGA graphics cards for years now, I think ill start buying EVGA PSUs now. :D
Actually im wrong on that its a 7 year warranty for the 550watt model (still very good in my opinion) the 750watt g2 and above have the 10 year.
The build quality is what I've come to expect from SeaSonic. Very well built with mostly Nippon Chemi-Con capacitors. Rubycon is also a good brand, and I like to see Infineon MOSFETs in PSUs. This PSU should last forever but isn't very efficient compared to similarly-priced competition.
Yeah, aside from the fantastic quality, that was another reason I purchased the G2 over any other PSU.
Or maybe they
(1) know that people will always use the permanent cables that power the MB
(2) know that two less connectors is a good thing for product reliability
(3) want to ship a product for people like me that prefer this configuration to a fully modular configuration