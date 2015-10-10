Seasonic G-Series 450W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The G-450 achieves a high overall performance score thanks to its solid platform. If it had higher efficiency, then the result would have been even better. We should also note that the SSR-450RT, which is based on the same platform, achieved a higher score mostly because of its tighter load regulation.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to U.S. dollars (without value added tax). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The high price that Seasonic asks for its G-450 lowers this PSU's performance-per-dollar ratio. With the current prices, the SSR-450RT, which is based on the same platform as the G-450, looks like a much better investment, especially for users who don't mind the lack of modular cables. In addition, we should point out that for just a few extra dollars, the competition's offerings are very strong, especially in the 550W-capacity region.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit).

In the noise output section, the G-450 doesn't score well, averaging over 40 dB(A). Seasonic should make the necessary modifications to allow quieter overall operation of this PSU.