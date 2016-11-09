Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Cross-load tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a significant part of its operational range, the SSR-850TD exceeds 94% efficiency. This doesn't happen with a medium load as the 80 PLUS Titanium certification requires, though. Still, that doesn't change the fact that Seasonic's SSR-850TD is among the most efficient PSUs you can buy.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the SSR-850TD are normal, despite the prolonged period that it has to deliver close to maximum power towards the end of our cross-load tests. Very high efficiency makes it easy to avoid large thermal loads, so the PSU's fan has an easy task.