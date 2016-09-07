Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The SSR-650TD arrives in a large box featuring a nice silver background. Up front, we only find the product's capacity, the series description, an 80 PLUS Titanium badge, and mention of the 10-year warranty. Up in top corner, three logos advertise some awards that Seasonic earned recently.

On the sides of the box are technical and power specification tables, along with a photo of the SSR-650TD. Finally, around back, several paragraphs describe this PSU's strong points, including tight load regulation (micro tolerance load regulation, as Seasonic calls it), the 135 mm FDB fan, semi-passive operation, good ripple suppression, and the extended hold-up time, which exceeds 30 ms according to Seasonic.

Contents

The outer sleeving hides a box with a nice black glossy finish. Seasonic pays a lot of attention to detail, which doesn't surprise us since this series is its flagship. Inside, the PSU is protected by packing foam; it's also wrapped in a nice cloth bag.

A smaller box contains all accessories, including a set of Velcro straps, a case badge, several zip ties, fixing bolts, a Prime sticker, the modular cables, and the AC power cord.

Exterior

The Prime PSUs feature a distinctive looks thanks to their unique fan grille. On the front, we find the AC receptacle, the power switch, and a spring-loaded push button that activates (or deactivates) the semi-passive mode.

On the sides are two nice grilles that look like the ones sports cars have on their sides. They're probably mostly aesthetic, but we still like them.

Around back, the modular board is the only part of this PSU's external design that doesn't look particularly impressive. Seasonic should probably use some colored sockets here.

We appreciate the good looks and high-quality finish, though we weren't expecting anything less from such an expensive Seasonic PSU. The Prime units don't follow the external design cues of Seasonic's previous models, demonstrating the company's effort to present something totally new.

Cabling

All cables used darkened wires, and they're all flat except for the main ATX one. Since Seasonic doesn't install capacitors on the modular cables to reduce ripple, we can't help but wonder why it didn't flatten the ATX cable as well.