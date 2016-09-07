Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling
Packaging
The SSR-650TD arrives in a large box featuring a nice silver background. Up front, we only find the product's capacity, the series description, an 80 PLUS Titanium badge, and mention of the 10-year warranty. Up in top corner, three logos advertise some awards that Seasonic earned recently.
On the sides of the box are technical and power specification tables, along with a photo of the SSR-650TD. Finally, around back, several paragraphs describe this PSU's strong points, including tight load regulation (micro tolerance load regulation, as Seasonic calls it), the 135 mm FDB fan, semi-passive operation, good ripple suppression, and the extended hold-up time, which exceeds 30 ms according to Seasonic.
Contents
The outer sleeving hides a box with a nice black glossy finish. Seasonic pays a lot of attention to detail, which doesn't surprise us since this series is its flagship. Inside, the PSU is protected by packing foam; it's also wrapped in a nice cloth bag.
A smaller box contains all accessories, including a set of Velcro straps, a case badge, several zip ties, fixing bolts, a Prime sticker, the modular cables, and the AC power cord.
Exterior
The Prime PSUs feature a distinctive looks thanks to their unique fan grille. On the front, we find the AC receptacle, the power switch, and a spring-loaded push button that activates (or deactivates) the semi-passive mode.
On the sides are two nice grilles that look like the ones sports cars have on their sides. They're probably mostly aesthetic, but we still like them.
Around back, the modular board is the only part of this PSU's external design that doesn't look particularly impressive. Seasonic should probably use some colored sockets here.
We appreciate the good looks and high-quality finish, though we weren't expecting anything less from such an expensive Seasonic PSU. The Prime units don't follow the external design cues of Seasonic's previous models, demonstrating the company's effort to present something totally new.
Cabling
All cables used darkened wires, and they're all flat except for the main ATX one. Since Seasonic doesn't install capacitors on the modular cables to reduce ripple, we can't help but wonder why it didn't flatten the ATX cable as well.
Haswell ready: I was thinking to change this to S6/S7 compatible. Probably the time has come for this to happen.
With no capacitors in the cables, can't see a reason not to flatten the atx connector as well. I guess the sleeved atx connect look has become somewhat traditional. Not a criticism by any means, just saying.
On Jonnyguru Oklahomawolf likes the ATX cable to be sleeved and the others to be ribbon; this is because 24 wires can sometimes become difficult to manage in ribbon style versus sleeved. That's just his thinking at least, and I sort of understand where he comes from with that. If it's ribbon style that also makes it an extremely wide cable, whereas if it is sleeved it's more narrow for better cable routing and then widens up at the end.
I don't really understand the big "ooh wow" about Titanium rates PSUs; all it is is a "green" energy consumption rating and unless you pay well above the average US utility costs, you'll never get a positive ROI. What I don't understand is why "PSUs and cables" aren't offered as a "bundle". I hate paying a quality set of cable and then leaving them in a box. I'd like to see some PSU manufacturer "step up" and and say offer every PSU with a $xx coupon for a set of cables. The value of the coupon would cover the basic cable set so it would essentially come free with the PSU. OTOH, if you wanted to move up to a, individually sleeved set, you would only have to pay the difference between the base set and the set of your choice
