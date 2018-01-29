Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-1000PD Ultra's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.3mV 3.3mV 5.3mV 3.2mV Pass 20% Load 9.2mV 4.8mV 6.6mV 4.6mV Pass 30% Load 10.7mV 4.7mV 6.5mV 4.6mV Pass 40% Load 9.5mV 7.7mV 9.9mV 6.9mV Pass 50% Load 8.1mV 4.5mV 6.8mV 5.0mV Pass 60% Load 9.1mV 4.6mV 6.5mV 5.9mV Pass 70% Load 10.6mV 5.8mV 7.0mV 6.7mV Pass 80% Load 12.4mV 5.7mV 7.4mV 7.3mV Pass 90% Load 13.4mV 5.6mV 8.1mV 7.9mV Pass 100% Load 14.0mV 6.3mV 8.4mV 8.5mV Pass 110% Load 15.1mV 6.7mV 9.6mV 9.3mV Pass Cross-Load 1 7.8mV 4.5mV 6.6mV 3.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 14.6mV 5.9mV 8.2mV 8.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Seasonic's ripple suppression is superb, even without the use of in-cable caps. The company outdoes itself with this fresh Prime Ultra platform.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on-screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



