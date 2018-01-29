Trending

Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-1000PD Ultra's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.3mV3.3mV5.3mV3.2mVPass
20% Load9.2mV4.8mV6.6mV4.6mVPass
30% Load10.7mV4.7mV6.5mV4.6mVPass
40% Load9.5mV7.7mV9.9mV6.9mVPass
50% Load8.1mV4.5mV6.8mV5.0mVPass
60% Load9.1mV4.6mV6.5mV5.9mVPass
70% Load10.6mV5.8mV7.0mV6.7mVPass
80% Load12.4mV5.7mV7.4mV7.3mVPass
90% Load13.4mV5.6mV8.1mV7.9mVPass
100% Load14.0mV6.3mV8.4mV8.5mVPass
110% Load15.1mV6.7mV9.6mV9.3mVPass
Cross-Load 17.8mV4.5mV6.6mV3.8mVPass
Cross-Load 214.6mV5.9mV8.2mV8.0mVPass
Seasonic's ripple suppression is superb, even without the use of in-cable caps. The company outdoes itself with this fresh Prime Ultra platform.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on-screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • Th_Redman 29 January 2018 15:29
    I notice you didn't give it an award rating...what gives, if you present it with such high praise?
  • Aris_Mp 29 January 2018 16:27
    It has an award. It is just not shown, yet :)
  • Kennyy Evony 29 January 2018 20:32
    Lets all hope it doesn't kill your motherboard and all components like my SeaSonic did while only operating 1 year under light workloads. No matter how much change they make to PSU I would not trust a brand that would allow catastrophic results in using their products AND not accept responsibility for the loss.
