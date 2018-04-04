Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Unboxing Video
The following video shows us unboxing the Seasonic SSR-1000TR.
Some photos of the SSR-1000TR and its accessories are shown in the photos below.
A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.
My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
Regards
The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.