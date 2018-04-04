Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 114.8A (138.3%), 12.181V 5V: 31.6A, 5.02V3.3V: 30.2A, 3.29V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 4.773V, 83.92mV ripple
|OPP
|1398.38W (139.84%)
|OTP
|✓ (190°C @ 12V heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The PSU's over-power limit is set high; it delivers almost 1400W before the corresponding protection feature kicks in. Over-temperature protection is set quite high as well, while the 5VSB rail should have a lower OCP point since ripple gets out of control at 4.2A.
There is short circuit protection on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and we observed functional surge/inrush current protection.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.
My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
Regards
The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.