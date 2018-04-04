Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 114.8A (138.3%), 12.181V 5V: 31.6A, 5.02V3.3V: 30.2A, 3.29V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 4.773V, 83.92mV ripple OPP 1398.38W (139.84%) OTP ✓ (190°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The PSU's over-power limit is set high; it delivers almost 1400W before the corresponding protection feature kicks in. Over-temperature protection is set quite high as well, while the 5VSB rail should have a lower OCP point since ripple gets out of control at 4.2A.

There is short circuit protection on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and we observed functional surge/inrush current protection.



