Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 114.8A (138.3%), 12.181V 5V: 31.6A, 5.02V3.3V: 30.2A, 3.29V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 4.773V, 83.92mV ripple
OPP1398.38W (139.84%)
OTP✓ (190°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The PSU's over-power limit is set high; it delivers almost 1400W before the corresponding protection feature kicks in. Over-temperature protection is set quite high as well, while the 5VSB rail should have a lower OCP point since ripple gets out of control at 4.2A.

There is short circuit protection on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and we observed functional surge/inrush current protection.


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 04 April 2018 15:50
    Boy that is cheap
  • Nintendork 05 April 2018 04:43
    I really wish companies focus on 300-550w Titanium PSU's, who the hell uses SLI/CF this days? Market is going multiCCX gpu's in the upcoming years.

    A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.

    My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
  • Armando_0818 05 April 2018 07:11
    Just an FYI. CISPR 22 is no longer used. It has been updated to CISPR 32.

    Regards
  • Aris_Mp 05 April 2018 15:36
    Thank you! The limits are the same though for the conducted emissions that we measure and in general the products that pass the CISPR22 are likely to pass testing against CIPSR32.

    The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
  • zodiacfml 06 April 2018 03:46
    Would you mind reviewing crypto PSUs from China? I have this Senlifang 2000W with 95 PLUS Gold sticker on it.
    I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
    Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.
  • Aris_Mp 06 April 2018 10:23
    I don't believe that any of those manufacturers would be willing to send a review sample to me (or to any other PSU reviewer with proper equipment). The majority of them sell overrated stuff using bogus labels. Just be extra careful with those unknown PSU brands promising super high efficiency and wattage.
