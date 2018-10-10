Trending

Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650PX’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Seasonic's 650W Platinum Focus performs well, taking the lead from EVGA's 650 G3 and Corsair's RM650x (2018).

Up top, there's a tie between the P2 650 and SSR-650PD, both of which are excellent PSUs. But the price difference between those power supplies and the SSR-650PX is notable, so we think the Platinum Focus model offers better overall value.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

The first two places belong to Focus-branded power supplies. Seasonic manages to maintain attractive price tags on products that offer very good performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is not a loud PSU, despite what our chart suggests. There are simply a lot of competing models in the same capacity range that generate a lot less noise.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This is a highly efficient power supply. The difference between Seaconic's SSR-650PX and its Gold-rated equivalent is notable.


  • DookieDraws 10 October 2018 17:56
    I won't put anything in my builds, or builds I do for others, other than a Seasonic PSU. Used them for years and have never had any issues. Not saying there isn't any other reliable brands out there, as I know there are, but I'm sticking with what has worked for me.
  • mlee 2500 10 October 2018 20:37
    What a Coincidence! I bought this very same Seasonic 650PX Power Supply and just last night finally took it out of the box to prep for my new build...and here I find a review for it!!

    The author makes an excellent point that a 2nd modular EPS cable really should be standard these days. With motherboards now supporting USB 3.1, integrated WiFi, a whole slew of 2A fan/pump connectors and tons of other power-drawing features which hardly even existed a decade ago, a second EPS is quickly becoming the norm rather then the exception.

    In my case, with the very popular ASrock Taichi Z series motherboards which requires three connectors (1x24, 1x8, 1x4), I need to obtain a second additional 8pin to 2x4 modular cable. I just happened to contact Seasonic about that not an hour before seeing this review and learned that www.btosinte.com is their approved distributor and that such a cable costs about $5.00

    If you do need to buy an additional EPS cable, BE SURE TO GET THE ONE WITH THE INLINE CAPACITOR, for the newer SSR series!!

    It was interesting to learn from this article that providing a second EPS cable isn't really typical for most vendors 650W power supplies, which makes me feel better about being in that predicament with Seasonic. I was initially a bit disappointed, but then I've never had a Desktop mobo which required so many connectors before.

    All that being said this appears to be an outstanding power supply, a great value, and given that my previous modular Seasonic Power Supply is still running great after more then 6 years, I remain a Seasonic customer until proven I shouldn't be.
  • Aris_Mp 11 October 2018 07:08
    I am insisting for quite some time for a second EPS connectors in high-end PSUs and your post clearly shows why. Thank you!
