Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650PX’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Seasonic's 650W Platinum Focus performs well, taking the lead from EVGA's 650 G3 and Corsair's RM650x (2018).

Up top, there's a tie between the P2 650 and SSR-650PD, both of which are excellent PSUs. But the price difference between those power supplies and the SSR-650PX is notable, so we think the Platinum Focus model offers better overall value.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The first two places belong to Focus-branded power supplies. Seasonic manages to maintain attractive price tags on products that offer very good performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is not a loud PSU, despite what our chart suggests. There are simply a lot of competing models in the same capacity range that generate a lot less noise.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This is a highly efficient power supply. The difference between Seaconic's SSR-650PX and its Gold-rated equivalent is notable.



