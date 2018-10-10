Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 75.6A (140%), 12.13V 5V: 27.8A (139%), 5.028V 3.3V: 27.8A (139%), 3.312V 5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.964V OPP 907.2W (139.57%) OTP ✓ (200°C @ 12V heat sinks) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP triggering points on the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails, along with the over power-protection, are set high at around 140%. Normally we'd expect limits in the 130% range to product the platform against damage. But it appears that Seasonic is super confident in this PSU's capabilities, so it added an extra 10% headroom.

The over-temperature protection feature seems like it's set high as well. Most likely, though, the thermistor that sends data to the corresponding circuit is installed on the PCB's solder side, so the +12V heat sinks have to get exceptionally for OTP to trigger.

Finally, there is short circuit protection on all rails, and the inrush protection circuit includes a bypass relay.



