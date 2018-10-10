Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Protection Features
Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 75.6A (140%), 12.13V 5V: 27.8A (139%), 5.028V 3.3V: 27.8A (139%), 3.312V 5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.964V
|OPP
|907.2W (139.57%)
|OTP
|✓ (200°C @ 12V heat sinks)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
OCP triggering points on the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails, along with the over power-protection, are set high at around 140%. Normally we'd expect limits in the 130% range to product the platform against damage. But it appears that Seasonic is super confident in this PSU's capabilities, so it added an extra 10% headroom.
The over-temperature protection feature seems like it's set high as well. Most likely, though, the thermistor that sends data to the corresponding circuit is installed on the PCB's solder side, so the +12V heat sinks have to get exceptionally for OTP to trigger.
Finally, there is short circuit protection on all rails, and the inrush protection circuit includes a bypass relay.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
The author makes an excellent point that a 2nd modular EPS cable really should be standard these days. With motherboards now supporting USB 3.1, integrated WiFi, a whole slew of 2A fan/pump connectors and tons of other power-drawing features which hardly even existed a decade ago, a second EPS is quickly becoming the norm rather then the exception.
In my case, with the very popular ASrock Taichi Z series motherboards which requires three connectors (1x24, 1x8, 1x4), I need to obtain a second additional 8pin to 2x4 modular cable. I just happened to contact Seasonic about that not an hour before seeing this review and learned that www.btosinte.com is their approved distributor and that such a cable costs about $5.00
If you do need to buy an additional EPS cable, BE SURE TO GET THE ONE WITH THE INLINE CAPACITOR, for the newer SSR series!!
It was interesting to learn from this article that providing a second EPS cable isn't really typical for most vendors 650W power supplies, which makes me feel better about being in that predicament with Seasonic. I was initially a bit disappointed, but then I've never had a Desktop mobo which required so many connectors before.
All that being said this appears to be an outstanding power supply, a great value, and given that my previous modular Seasonic Power Supply is still running great after more then 6 years, I remain a Seasonic customer until proven I shouldn't be.