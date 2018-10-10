Trending

Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

By

Protection Features

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 75.6A (140%), 12.13V 5V: 27.8A (139%), 5.028V 3.3V: 27.8A (139%), 3.312V 5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.964V
OPP907.2W (139.57%)
OTP✓ (200°C @ 12V heat sinks)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP triggering points on the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails, along with the over power-protection, are set high at around 140%. Normally we'd expect limits in the 130% range to product the platform against damage. But it appears that Seasonic is super confident in this PSU's capabilities, so it added an extra 10% headroom.

The over-temperature protection feature seems like it's set high as well. Most likely, though, the thermistor that sends data to the corresponding circuit is installed on the PCB's solder side, so the +12V heat sinks have to get exceptionally for OTP to trigger.

Finally, there is short circuit protection on all rails, and the inrush protection circuit includes a bypass relay.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 10 October 2018 17:56
    I won't put anything in my builds, or builds I do for others, other than a Seasonic PSU. Used them for years and have never had any issues. Not saying there isn't any other reliable brands out there, as I know there are, but I'm sticking with what has worked for me.
    Reply
  • mlee 2500 10 October 2018 20:37
    What a Coincidence! I bought this very same Seasonic 650PX Power Supply and just last night finally took it out of the box to prep for my new build...and here I find a review for it!!

    The author makes an excellent point that a 2nd modular EPS cable really should be standard these days. With motherboards now supporting USB 3.1, integrated WiFi, a whole slew of 2A fan/pump connectors and tons of other power-drawing features which hardly even existed a decade ago, a second EPS is quickly becoming the norm rather then the exception.

    In my case, with the very popular ASrock Taichi Z series motherboards which requires three connectors (1x24, 1x8, 1x4), I need to obtain a second additional 8pin to 2x4 modular cable. I just happened to contact Seasonic about that not an hour before seeing this review and learned that www.btosinte.com is their approved distributor and that such a cable costs about $5.00

    If you do need to buy an additional EPS cable, BE SURE TO GET THE ONE WITH THE INLINE CAPACITOR, for the newer SSR series!!

    It was interesting to learn from this article that providing a second EPS cable isn't really typical for most vendors 650W power supplies, which makes me feel better about being in that predicament with Seasonic. I was initially a bit disappointed, but then I've never had a Desktop mobo which required so many connectors before.

    All that being said this appears to be an outstanding power supply, a great value, and given that my previous modular Seasonic Power Supply is still running great after more then 6 years, I remain a Seasonic customer until proven I shouldn't be.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 11 October 2018 07:08
    I am insisting for quite some time for a second EPS connectors in high-end PSUs and your post clearly shows why. Thank you!
    Reply