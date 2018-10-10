Seasonic SSR-650PX PSU Review: High Performance Without Breaking The Bank

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

Ιn these tests, we monitor the SSR-650PX's response in several scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied for 200ms as the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, it's hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load.

In the next sets of tests, we increase the transient load on the major rails with a new configuration: 15A at +12V, 6A at 5V, 6A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB. We also increase the load-changing repetition rate from 5 Hz (200ms) to 50 Hz (20ms). Again, this runs with the PSU operating at 20 and 50 percent load.

The last tests are even tougher. Although we keep the same loads, the load-changing repetition rate rises to 1 kHz (1ms).

In all of the tests, we use an oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.

The ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology we chose to apply a worst-case scenario with no extra capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.139V 12.051V 0.72% Pass 5V 5.028V 4.889V 2.76% Pass 3.3V 3.315V 3.173V 4.28% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.016V 1.12% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.139V 12.017V 1.01% Pass 5V 5.028V 4.864V 3.26% Pass 3.3V 3.315V 3.145V 5.13% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.026V 0.93% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.139V 12.033V 0.87% Pass 5V 5.028V 4.864V 3.26% Pass 3.3V 3.315V 3.141V 5.25% Pass 5VSB 5.073V 5.020V 1.04% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.138V 12.056V 0.68% Pass 5V 5.026V 4.880V 2.90% Pass 3.3V 3.312V 3.163V 4.50% Pass 5VSB 5.043V 4.986V 1.13% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.138V 12.014V 1.02% Pass 5V 5.026V 4.856V 3.38% Pass 3.3V 3.312V 3.135V 5.34% Fail 5VSB 5.043V 5.000V 0.85% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.138V 12.017V 1.00% Pass 5V 5.026V 4.855V 3.40% Pass 3.3V 3.312V 3.138V 5.25% Fail 5VSB 5.043V 4.998V 0.89% Pass

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Transient response on the +12V rail is good enough, though we would like to see closer to 0.5% readings. Meanwhile the minor rails, especially the 3.3V, need some tuning if Seasonic wants to keep up with its competition.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 200ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 20ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 1ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 200ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 20ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 1ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the SSR-650PX’s response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase.

For our first measurement, we turn the SSR-650PX off, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB rail can handle, and switch the PSU back on. In the second test, we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle and start the PSU while it is in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off, we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle before restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We observe a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB and almost perfect slopes at +12V. Our turn-on transient tests reveal very good performance.



