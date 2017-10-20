Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Trending

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The box's design looks nice, with gold accents stealing the show. On one of the two sides, we find technical and power specification tables. The back covers the SSR-750FX's most important features, including its efficiency rating, the DC-DC converters, the single +12V output, high-quality filtering capacitors, the 120mm FDB fan, Seasonic's semi-passive mode, fully modular cabling, and a 10-year warranty.

Tight load regulation is also mentioned as one of this PSU's strengths; according to Seasonic, it's within 3% on all rails. In reality, that's not particularly tight by today's standards. We think you need to be close to 1% (or lower) for such a claim.

Contents

Protection inside the box is adequate; two packing foam pieces totally surround the PSU. On top of the PSU, you'll find a piece of paper describing a giveaway for customers who share their personal experience on Amazon and Newegg. This contest is only for U.S. residents, though.

The PSU is stored inside of a cloth bag. It's definitely a nice touch, given that most PSUs in this price range arrive in plain plastic bags.

The bundle includes a user's manual, a set of Velcro straps, several zip ties, four fixing bolts, a case badge, and a pouch that can be used to store unused modular cables.

An AC power cord is also provided.

Exterior

Up front, we find the AC receptacle, the power switch, and a push button that toggles the semi-passive mode on and off. Two decals on the sides show Seasonic's logo and the line's name. A power specifications table is easy to reference on the bottom. 

The fully modular panel includes 11 sockets.

The SSR-750FX's design isn't particularly innovative, but its finish looks nice. Light-gray stripes around the screws up top, along with a gold Seasonic badge on the fan, are nice details.

Cabling

Unfortunately, Seasonic adds extra ripple-filtering capacitors to the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables, so they're quite bulky. You'll have a harder time routing them around inside of your case as a result. The peripheral cables, which lack those extra caps, are flat, so they won't inhibit airflow inside of your chassis as much.


7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • none77 21 October 2017 05:14
    Thank you for the detailed review.
    In the transient response test
    Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms
    the +3.3 pass.
  • BugariaM 21 October 2017 18:00
    As always, here are the most detailed reviews on the PSU.
    Thank you and keep it up!

    The only thing that is not quite clear to me. What is the criterion for voltage drop in % to get PASS/FAIL in "Advanced Transient Response Tests"?

    You declare that:

    "In all tests, we measure the voltage drops." The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits. "

    For ATX 2.2 we have:

    12v - 10%
    5v - 5%
    3.3v - 5%
    5VSB - 5%


    However, looking at your reviews, there are often situations where, at <5%, the power supply gets the FAIL mark and vice versa, some at >5% receive PASS

    Why is this happening?
  • BugariaM 21 October 2017 18:04
    Sorry, a typo
    Of course for 12v - 5%
  • Aris_Mp 22 October 2017 07:13
    the limit is 5% however the voltage rails of the PSUs' under test in the majority of cases aren't at the nominal voltages, but higher, so even with 5% deviation voltages go don't bellow the limits that the ATX spec sets (11.4V, 4.75V, 3.14V). Only if a rail goes below those voltage levels it fails. The 5% is just an indication that the ATX provides to specify the voltages above.
  • BugariaM 22 October 2017 09:43
    Now everything became clear to me.
    Thank you.
  • fredlaso 16 November 2017 05:28
    Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop, PSU (power supply unit), upgrade. Would this PSU compatible with Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop. It came with 460W I would like to replace it with PSU between 650 to 750W. I tried at Dell forums but cannot get a clean link which one would be compatible.

    I would greatly appreciate if someone could help me out. Thank you kindly in advance:

    http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/desktop/f/3514/t/20019321?pi21953=1#21018407
    http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/desktop/f/3514/p/20024419/21031446#21031446

    System Comp,:
    Compatible Power Supply needed for Inspiron 5675 Gaming Power Supply
    Specs:

    AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 3.4GHz Octa-Core Processor
    8GB 2400MHz DDR4 RAM
    1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive
    AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5 Graphics Card
    DVD+RW Drive
    Dual Band WiFi 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1
    Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
    460 Watt Power Supply w/ Polar Blue LED
    Includes: Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard + Dell MS116 Wired Mouse
    Ports:
    6x USB 3.0
    1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
    2x USB 2.0
    1x Audio Combo Jack
    1x 3-in-1 Media Card Reader
    1x P/S 2
    1x 7.1 Channel Audio Out
    Expansion Slots:
    3x 3.5" bay
    2x 2.5" bay
    2x PCIe x1
    2x PCIe x16

    http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/desktop/f/3514/t/20019321?pi21953=1#21018407
    http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/desktop/f/3514/p/20024419/21031446#21031446
  • paulinosaka 24 January 2018 07:50
    My Seasonic Platinum began failing under load after only 10 months. Paid cash here in Japan at Joshin - couldnt find reciept - honestly never thought I would need it ever. Seasonic would not help me.?
