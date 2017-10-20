Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling
Packaging
The box's design looks nice, with gold accents stealing the show. On one of the two sides, we find technical and power specification tables. The back covers the SSR-750FX's most important features, including its efficiency rating, the DC-DC converters, the single +12V output, high-quality filtering capacitors, the 120mm FDB fan, Seasonic's semi-passive mode, fully modular cabling, and a 10-year warranty.
Tight load regulation is also mentioned as one of this PSU's strengths; according to Seasonic, it's within 3% on all rails. In reality, that's not particularly tight by today's standards. We think you need to be close to 1% (or lower) for such a claim.
Contents
Protection inside the box is adequate; two packing foam pieces totally surround the PSU. On top of the PSU, you'll find a piece of paper describing a giveaway for customers who share their personal experience on Amazon and Newegg. This contest is only for U.S. residents, though.
The PSU is stored inside of a cloth bag. It's definitely a nice touch, given that most PSUs in this price range arrive in plain plastic bags.
The bundle includes a user's manual, a set of Velcro straps, several zip ties, four fixing bolts, a case badge, and a pouch that can be used to store unused modular cables.
An AC power cord is also provided.
Exterior
Up front, we find the AC receptacle, the power switch, and a push button that toggles the semi-passive mode on and off. Two decals on the sides show Seasonic's logo and the line's name. A power specifications table is easy to reference on the bottom.
The fully modular panel includes 11 sockets.
The SSR-750FX's design isn't particularly innovative, but its finish looks nice. Light-gray stripes around the screws up top, along with a gold Seasonic badge on the fan, are nice details.
Cabling
Unfortunately, Seasonic adds extra ripple-filtering capacitors to the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables, so they're quite bulky. You'll have a harder time routing them around inside of your case as a result. The peripheral cables, which lack those extra caps, are flat, so they won't inhibit airflow inside of your chassis as much.
