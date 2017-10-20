Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The box's design looks nice, with gold accents stealing the show. On one of the two sides, we find technical and power specification tables. The back covers the SSR-750FX's most important features, including its efficiency rating, the DC-DC converters, the single +12V output, high-quality filtering capacitors, the 120mm FDB fan, Seasonic's semi-passive mode, fully modular cabling, and a 10-year warranty.

Tight load regulation is also mentioned as one of this PSU's strengths; according to Seasonic, it's within 3% on all rails. In reality, that's not particularly tight by today's standards. We think you need to be close to 1% (or lower) for such a claim.

Contents

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Protection inside the box is adequate; two packing foam pieces totally surround the PSU. On top of the PSU, you'll find a piece of paper describing a giveaway for customers who share their personal experience on Amazon and Newegg. This contest is only for U.S. residents, though.

The PSU is stored inside of a cloth bag. It's definitely a nice touch, given that most PSUs in this price range arrive in plain plastic bags.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The bundle includes a user's manual, a set of Velcro straps, several zip ties, four fixing bolts, a case badge, and a pouch that can be used to store unused modular cables.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

An AC power cord is also provided.

Exterior

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Up front, we find the AC receptacle, the power switch, and a push button that toggles the semi-passive mode on and off. Two decals on the sides show Seasonic's logo and the line's name. A power specifications table is easy to reference on the bottom.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The fully modular panel includes 11 sockets.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The SSR-750FX's design isn't particularly innovative, but its finish looks nice. Light-gray stripes around the screws up top, along with a gold Seasonic badge on the fan, are nice details.

Cabling

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Unfortunately, Seasonic adds extra ripple-filtering capacitors to the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables, so they're quite bulky. You'll have a harder time routing them around inside of your case as a result. The peripheral cables, which lack those extra caps, are flat, so they won't inhibit airflow inside of your chassis as much.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content