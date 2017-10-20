Seasonic Focus Plus 750 Gold PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is much longer than the ATX spec's required 17ms. Moreover, Seasonic's power-good signal is accurate; it drops before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is suppressed efficiently by an NTC thermistor.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-750FX's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.380A 1.996A 1.994A 0.981A 74.721 85.411% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.05°C 0.955 12.131V 5.012V 3.303V 5.095V 87.484 38.38°C 115.20V 2 9.797A 2.992A 2.999A 1.180A 149.732 89.414% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.62°C 0.983 12.132V 5.008V 3.299V 5.083V 167.459 38.80°C 115.20V 3 15.560A 3.498A 3.517A 1.379A 224.860 90.296% 700 RPM 14.6 dB(A) 38.85°C 0.989 12.132V 5.004V 3.295V 5.071V 249.026 52.18°C 115.19V 4 21.307A 4.004A 4.008A 1.580A 299.705 90.300% 550 RPM 10.4 dB(A) 39.00°C 0.991 12.132V 5.000V 3.292V 5.059V 331.900 53.36°C 115.19V 5 26.716A 5.002A 5.014A 1.780A 374.628 89.703% 560 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 40.37°C 0.990 12.134V 4.996V 3.288V 5.045V 417.633 55.25°C 115.27V 6 32.118A 6.016A 6.026A 1.985A 449.554 89.092% 735 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 40.60°C 0.991 12.135V 4.990V 3.284V 5.034V 504.597 55.86°C 115.17V 7 37.534A 7.018A 7.042A 2.190A 524.474 88.327% 1325 RPM 31.4 dB(A) 42.34°C 0.991 12.133V 4.986V 3.279V 5.019V 593.787 57.82°C 115.17V 8 42.959A 8.034A 8.062A 2.395A 599.416 87.492% 1960 RPM 41.4 dB(A) 43.07°C 0.992 12.128V 4.981V 3.275V 5.006V 685.112 59.02°C 115.16V 9 48.809A 8.539A 8.586A 2.400A 674.436 86.791% 2310 RPM 45.1 dB(A) 44.06°C 0.992 12.126V 4.977V 3.271V 4.998V 777.079 60.62°C 115.16V 10 54.388A 9.058A 9.085A 3.011A 749.284 85.960% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 45.87°C 0.993 12.127V 4.973V 3.268V 4.977V 871.661 62.27°C 115.15V 11 60.564A 9.067A 9.093A 3.015A 824.135 84.992% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 47.30°C 0.993 12.126V 4.970V 3.265V 4.970V 969.658 65.69°C 115.15V CL1 0.099A 12.013A 12.004A 0.004A 100.757 84.378% 560 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 43.09°C 0.973 12.145V 4.998V 3.290V 5.101V 119.412 55.37°C 115.21V CL2 61.936A 1.005A 1.002A 1.001A 764.309 86.243% 2320 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 46.36°C 0.993 12.125V 4.982V 3.279V 5.037V 886.231 62.78°C 115.16V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is very tight. It's a little looser on the minor rails, but still satisfactory. Only the 5VSB rail comes close to a 3% deviation, so it could be improved upon. When it comes to efficiency, the 80 PLUS Gold specification requires at least 87% efficiency with 20% and 100% of this PSU's max-rated capacity, and 90% efficiency under 50% load. As you can see, the first requirement is met. The PSU comes close at 50% load. However, under full load, there is a >1% difference compared to the desired 87%. As always, though, we run our tests at much higher ambient temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization's unrealistic 23°C levels.

The fan profile gets aggressive once the load and operating temperatures get too high. In our opinion, a larger fan and proper fan profile would solve this problem, enabling the same airflow at lower rotational speeds. Since a 140mm fan is out of the question, Seasonic could try using a 130mm fan like EVGA does with its G3 models.



