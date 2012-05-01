How to Develop a Service Level Agreement

Service Level Agreement Template Part I

The SLA template started below and continued on the next page provides the detail required to successfully develop an understanding between IT and business.

Service Level Agreement (SLA)For[Customer-Business Unit]By[IT Organization] Effective Date: [Effective Date]

Document Owner: [Document Owner] IT organization: [applications or services impacted]

Version

Version Date Revision / Description Author [Version] [Date] [Revision / Description] [Author]

Approval

(By signing below, all Approvers agree to all terms and conditions outlined in this Agreement.)

Approvers [Title and/or Affiliation] Approval Date [Approver] [Title and/or Affiliation] [Approval Date]

Agreement Termination

Approvers [Title and/or Affiliation] Termination Approval Date [Approver] [Title and/or Affiliation] [Approval Date]