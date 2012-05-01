How to Develop a Service Level Agreement

Service Level Agreement Template Part I
The SLA template started below and continued on the next page provides the detail required to successfully develop an understanding between IT and business.
| Service Level Agreement (SLA)For[Customer-Business Unit]By[IT Organization] Effective Date: [Effective Date]
|Document Owner:
|[Document Owner]
|IT organization:
|[applications or services impacted]
Version
|Version
|Date
|Revision / Description
|Author
|[Version]
|[Date]
|[Revision / Description]
|[Author]
|
Approval
(By signing below, all Approvers agree to all terms and conditions outlined in this Agreement.)
|Approvers
|[Title and/or Affiliation]
|Approval Date
|[Approver]
|[Title and/or Affiliation]
|[Approval Date]
|
|
|
|
Agreement Termination
|Approvers
|[Title and/or Affiliation]
|Termination Approval Date
|[Approver]
|[Title and/or Affiliation]
|[Approval Date]
|
|
|
|
|Subsequent Agreement Ref.:
|[Subsequent Agreement(s) Reference]