Trending

How to Develop a Service Level Agreement

By

SLAs define the formal relationship between IT and business-unit customers.

Service Level Agreement Template Part I

The SLA template started below and continued on the next page provides the detail required to successfully develop an understanding between IT and business.

 Service Level Agreement (SLA)For[Customer-Business Unit]By[IT Organization] Effective Date: [Effective Date]
Document Owner:[Document Owner]
IT organization:[applications or services impacted]

Version

VersionDateRevision / DescriptionAuthor
[Version][Date][Revision / Description][Author]
 

Approval

(By signing below, all Approvers agree to all terms and conditions outlined in this Agreement.)

Approvers[Title and/or Affiliation]Approval Date
[Approver][Title and/or Affiliation][Approval Date]
 
   

Agreement Termination

Approvers[Title and/or Affiliation]Termination Approval Date
[Approver][Title and/or Affiliation][Approval Date]
 
   
Subsequent Agreement Ref.:[Subsequent Agreement(s) Reference]