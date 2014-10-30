Trending

Sharp PN-K321 32-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review: More 4K!

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Pixel Response And Input Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

While the off-axis image quality of an IGZO-based display is far better than the UHD 4K screens we’ve looked at, it’s not perfect. You can see a little green shift and light falloff to the side. From a vertical position, output is reduced and detail becomes more blurred as gamma is reduced. Head-on, however, you have a pretty decent window in which to place your eyes before you see any issues. Obviously, that’s important in a screen this big.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample turns in impressive field uniformity numbers. There is only a slightest variation across the nine measurement zones. The highest value comes from the upper-left. Considering the size of the screen, this is seriously excellent performance.

Here’s the white field measurement:

The white field measures even better at a mere 5.8 percent. It would have been lower if not for some hotter areas across the bottom of the screen. They’re not visible to the eye though.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Color uniformity took a little step backward from the luminance results. We could see, by looking very carefully, that the sides of the screen have a subtle red tint compared to the neutral center. You can see it in the field pattern but not in actual content.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The screen draw time is slightly behind that of the rest of the group. If you want the lowest possible motion blur, TN is still the best choice. IGZO and IPS are virtually the same in this test.

Gaming at Ultra HD resolution comes with some challenges but input lag doesn’t seem to be a huge issue unless you choose Dell's P2815Q. That monitor is limited to 30Hz, so it’s unlikely to be on any gamer's short list. The PN-K321, however, acquits itself well. Only the Asus PB287Q is significantly faster in response.

