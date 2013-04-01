Trending

Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

For many folks, the most beautiful sound that a PC can make is no sound at all. How close can Tom's Hardware get to a zero-decibel configuration and still lend up with a compact, functional machine capable of mainstream gaming, without breaking the bank?

Hard Choices: Motherboard And CPU

Choosing a Motherboard and CPU

We narrowed our choices down to two AMD Trinity-based APUs and a Socket FM2 motherboard. The APUs proved to give us the best balance between an all-around build intended to handle a variety of tasks, including light gaming. We did try an Ivy Bridge-based Pentium on one of Zotac's motherboards, expecting efficiency to seal the deal. However, graphics performance simply wasn't ample for what we wanted to do.

Thus, APUs were our only remaining option, so we picked the A6-5400K and A10-5700. According to AMD's specifications, both chips have 66 W thermal ceilings. In reality, though, the A6-5400K never reaches 66 W. The A10-5700 does, making a noticeable difference in trying to keep our system cooled passively. In the end, we're able to get both APUs cooled without a fan, but the A10-5700 cuts it close.

You may decide the A10 isn't the best choice, particularly in a warmer climate. If you do want one, we recommend adding a fan that kicks in when it's needed (we'll talk more about that shortly). First, though, let’s see how our two picks slot into AMD’s current line-up of desktop APUs:

APUCoresBase Clock FrequencyMax. Turbo Core  FrequencyGPUShadersGPU Clock FrequencyL2 CacheTDP
A10-5800K43.8 GHz4.2 GHzHD 7660D384800 MHz4 MB100 W
A10-570043.4 GHz4.0 GHzHD 7660D384760 MHz4 MB65 W
A8-5600K43.6 GHz3.9 GHzHD 7560D256760 MHz4 MB100 W
A8-550043.2 GHz3.7 GHzHD 7560D256760 MHz4 MB65 W
A6-5400K23.6 GHz3.8 GHzHD 7540D192760 MHz1 MB65 W
A4-530023.4 GHz3.6 GHzHD 7480D128723 MHz1 MB65 W

Motherboard: MSI FM2-A75IA-E53

We picked a mini-ITX motherboard instead of an mATX board on purpose. Mainly, a smaller form factor keeps the case's insides as open as possible.

The enormous CPU cooler we're using makes connecting all of the cables somewhat of a challenge, though. In a couple of pages, we'll give you a brief guide for installing the motherboard; doing this in the right order is important.

MSI FM2-A75IA-E53 Technical Specifications
SocketFM2
CPU (Maximum Supported)AMD A10/A8/A6/A4 Series
ChipsetAMD A75
DDR3 MemoryDDR3 1066/1333/1600/1866/2133
Memory Channels2
DIMM Slots2
Memory (Maximum Supported)32 GB
PCIe x161
PCIe GenerationSecond-Gen (1x16)
SATA 6Gb/s4
RAID0/1/10
LAN10/100/1000
Trusted Platform Module (TPM)1
USB 3.0 Ports (Rear Panel)2
USB 2.0 Ports (Read Panel)4
Audio Ports (Rear Panel)3+Optical SPDIF
eSATA1
VGA1
HDMI1
VGA Maximum Shared Memory (MB)2 GB
DirectX11
Form FactorMini-ITX
Dual Graphics SupportYes (HD 6570, 6670)
136 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ASHISH65 01 April 2013 04:54
    great article !!!
  • azathoth 01 April 2013 04:54
    I was disappointed there wasn't actual stress test temperature results of the APU for the passive cooling solution.

    But otherwise it's a neat article, personally I would sacrifice dead silence to use a cheaper HDD and perhaps more of those silent fans if I were to build one myself.
  • mayankleoboy1 01 April 2013 04:56
    Great article! Much more DIY than the usual articles on Toms.
    Much appreciated.
  • _Pez_ 01 April 2013 04:58
    Great PC !, but if it was mine I would be scared... "no fan noise .. is it burning?"
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 01 April 2013 05:32
    As someone that also uses a semi-passive PC (fan only turns on when needed), I'm disappointed that you guys left out a few big things:

    1. undervolting the CPU and GPU

    2. underclocking and farther undervolting the GPU for 2D mode

    3. hybrid cooling setup for GPUs where the fan only turns on at a high temperature (may require GPU BIOS editing depending on GPU model)

    OPTIONAL (due to risk): removal of CPU IHS
  • dudewitbow 01 April 2013 05:49
    no love for sapphire's passive ultimate HD 7770?
  • Madn3ss795 01 April 2013 05:56
    Pentium G2120 + Sapphire Ultimate HD7750 would have been a better choice. And you can pay extra for a low-power Core i5 instead since it's not that expensive compared to the rest of this build.
  • ivyanev 01 April 2013 06:08
    When i hear gaming from the TH I really expect to see something in the realm of 500$ SBM machine or at least something close. What I see here is realy nice office pc.
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 01 April 2013 06:13
    10589934 said:
    When i hear gaming from the TH I really expect to see something in the realm of 500$ SBM machine or at least something close. What I see here is realy nice office pc.
    The main issue is the GPU, and that would require a hybrid passive-active cooling solution much like was done for the CPU, but for some reason they didn't even try such a thing...
  • twelve25 01 April 2013 06:21
    I wonder about an i5 or i7 S or T model and crossfire 7750's. You might need a bigger case and a longer motherboard that allows gaps between cards.

