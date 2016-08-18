SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX550's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|12.1 mV
|9.7 mV
|9.1 mV
|7.6 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|32.5 mV
|14.0 mV
|10.3 mV
|8.9 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|29.0 mV
|13.8 mV
|10.0 mV
|10.1 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|29.3 mV
|15.7 mV
|10.7 mV
|10.9 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|31.8 mV
|18.0 mV
|12.0 mV
|11.8 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|35.0 mV
|18.2 mV
|11.6 mV
|12.6 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|36.4 mV
|20.4 mV
|11.7 mV
|13.5 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|37.7 mV
|22.0 mV
|13.0 mV
|14.2 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|44.0 mV
|24.3 mV
|13.7 mV
|15.5 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|58.9 mV
|25.8 mV
|15.1 mV
|16.7 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|95.8 mV
|29.3 mV
|17.1 mV
|18.8 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|36.4 mV
|17.6 mV
|13.5 mV
|13.5 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|57.8 mV
|25.7 mV
|15.7 mV
|20.5 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is much better than SilverStone's SX600-G, made by Enhance Electronics. Compared to the Corsair SF units, which are manufactured by Great Wall, the SX550 trails when it comes to the +12V rail's ripple performance. On top of that, as you can see in the table above, with 110 percent load the ripple performance of the +12V rail deteriorates significantly. It looks like 550 W is close to this platform's limit.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Also, according to your thing the PS113 doesn't support OTP, even though this unit seems to. It also seems to support UVP. Doesn't quite make sense to me. http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/power-supplies-101,4193-22.html
how about Titan X Pascal cards / 1080 ti? They consume 435Watt total System power.
Also, my bad guys, I meant SF450 not 400.
maybe you should check the following cases :
http://www.fractal-design.com/home/product/cases/node-series/node-202
http://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=533
http://www.silverstonetek.com/raven/products/index.php?model=RVZ02
https://www.ncases.com/
https://www.dan-cases.com/
Budget power supplies over 500W really have no place in this world. People purchase budget power supplies over 500W for three reasons:
1) They have high end hardware and underestimate the need for a quality PSU
2) They are uninformed and think "more watts" is better.
3) They overestimate their power requirements.
I suppose you could argue if they have 225W of hardware a 550W unit like this is perfect in terms of efficiency. Okay, maybe so. But that depends on how much you value efficiency, I suppose.
The unit still performs poorly compared to Corsair. It's true, Corsair SF dominate the SFX market with the best units.
Does not need to be 1080 ti , any 250 watt GPU card ... from 390 , 390x to others .. there are people on budget and use such cards in compact systems .
I just mentioned gtx 1080 ti as a modern example ..