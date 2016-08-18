SilverStone SX550 SFX PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX550's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.1 mV 9.7 mV 9.1 mV 7.6 mV Pass 20% Load 32.5 mV 14.0 mV 10.3 mV 8.9 mV Pass 30% Load 29.0 mV 13.8 mV 10.0 mV 10.1 mV Pass 40% Load 29.3 mV 15.7 mV 10.7 mV 10.9 mV Pass 50% Load 31.8 mV 18.0 mV 12.0 mV 11.8 mV Pass 60% Load 35.0 mV 18.2 mV 11.6 mV 12.6 mV Pass 70% Load 36.4 mV 20.4 mV 11.7 mV 13.5 mV Pass 80% Load 37.7 mV 22.0 mV 13.0 mV 14.2 mV Pass 90% Load 44.0 mV 24.3 mV 13.7 mV 15.5 mV Pass 100% Load 58.9 mV 25.8 mV 15.1 mV 16.7 mV Pass 110% Load 95.8 mV 29.3 mV 17.1 mV 18.8 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 36.4 mV 17.6 mV 13.5 mV 13.5 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 57.8 mV 25.7 mV 15.7 mV 20.5 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is much better than SilverStone's SX600-G, made by Enhance Electronics. Compared to the Corsair SF units, which are manufactured by Great Wall, the SX550 trails when it comes to the +12V rail's ripple performance. On top of that, as you can see in the table above, with 110 percent load the ripple performance of the +12V rail deteriorates significantly. It looks like 550 W is close to this platform's limit.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2