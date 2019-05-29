SilverStone ST1000-PTS Power Supply Review: Downsizing To The Extreme

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation at +12V might not be super tight, but it is decent. On the minor rails, there is (lots of) room for improvement though.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Something is wrong here. Once the power is cut, the +12V rail's voltage drops almost immediately to a lower level, below 11.4V, and the power ok signal drops too late, so we measure a negative power ok inactive to DC loss delay. SilverStone should fix this the sooner the possible.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are very low, which is a good thing of course.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the ST1000-PTS’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.519A 1.989A 1.994A 0.985A 100.026 87.331% 940 21.5 39.55°C 0.968 12.031V 5.029V 3.306V 5.077V 114.537 43.04°C 115.10V 2 14.040A 2.990A 3.002A 1.185A 199.739 91.659% 938 21.5 40.84°C 0.990 12.026V 5.018V 3.295V 5.063V 217.915 44.98°C 115.10V 3 21.915A 3.494A 3.499A 1.387A 299.240 92.839% 941 21.5 41.14°C 0.995 12.012V 5.008V 3.286V 5.048V 322.323 45.83°C 115.10V 4 29.881A 4.001A 4.027A 1.590A 399.687 92.705% 944 21.6 41.56°C 0.997 11.997V 4.999V 3.278V 5.033V 431.140 46.85°C 115.12V 5 37.493A 5.014A 5.050A 1.794A 499.792 92.493% 946 21.6 42.36°C 0.998 11.983V 4.989V 3.267V 5.017V 540.359 48.56°C 115.12V 6 45.130A 6.028A 6.080A 2.000A 599.923 91.997% 952 21.8 42.73°C 0.999 11.968V 4.978V 3.256V 5.002V 652.114 49.32°C 115.12V 7 52.748A 7.048A 7.120A 2.207A 699.613 91.604% 976 22.5 43.47°C 0.999 11.953V 4.967V 3.245V 4.986V 763.733 51.11°C 115.12V 8 60.453A 8.073A 8.163A 2.416A 800.162 90.970% 1480 32.7 43.74°C 0.999 11.939V 4.956V 3.234V 4.969V 879.592 52.36°C 115.12V 9 68.520A 8.595A 8.685A 2.419A 899.468 90.419% 1933 39.7 44.26°C 0.999 11.923V 4.945V 3.224V 4.961V 994.782 53.91°C 115.12V 10 76.431A 9.121A 9.239A 3.042A 999.863 89.582% 2175 42.6 45.26°C 0.999 11.908V 4.935V 3.215V 4.933V 1116.142 55.53°C 115.12V 11 84.947A 9.133A 9.256A 3.048A 1099.895 88.919% 2181 42.6 46.64°C 0.999 11.892V 4.928V 3.208V 4.923V 1236.960 58.04°C 115.13V CL1 0.146A 13.999A 13.999A 0.000A 117.137 84.516% 987 22.6 42.52°C 0.983 12.035V 4.991V 3.251V 5.089V 138.597 48.63°C 115.10V CL2 83.006A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 1002.007 89.943% 2175 42.6 45.39°C 0.999 11.912V 4.964V 3.254V 5.011V 1114.042 55.85°C 115.13V

Top-notch PF readings and the 80 PLUS Platinum requirements with 20%, 50% and 100% of the unit's max-rated-output are easily met.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SST-ST1000-PTS's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.197A 0.496A 0.481A 0.196A 19.510 67.415% 934 21.4 0.779 12.041V 5.039V 3.317V 5.111V 28.940 115.12V 2 2.465A 0.993A 0.994A 0.392A 39.968 78.574% 934 21.4 0.897 12.038V 5.036V 3.313V 5.103V 50.867 115.11V 3 3.658A 1.490A 1.479A 0.589A 59.417 83.363% 933 21.4 0.935 12.035V 5.032V 3.310V 5.094V 71.275 115.11V 4 4.919A 1.989A 1.996A 0.787A 79.799 85.832% 936 21.4 0.962 12.033V 5.030V 3.307V 5.086V 92.971 115.10V

In the first two tests, the efficiency levels are not high. We would like to see above 70% in the first test, and more than 80% in the second one.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SST-ST1000-PTS’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

With normal loads the unit's efficiency is high, but under light loads it doesn't perform so well.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 72.934% 0.033 5.117V 0.702 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.278 78.117% 0.077 5.112V 1.636 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.807 79.451% 0.158 5.103V 3.533 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.090 80.322% 0.259 5.089V 6.337 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.611 80.523% 0.342 5.073V 9.452 115.10V 6 3.000A 15.079 78.202% 0.479 5.027V 19.282 115.10V

The 5VSB rail's efficiency is close to the competition's levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.034V 5.033V 3.318V 5.120V 7.446 0.299 115.1V Standby 0.073 0.004 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile could be much more subtle. With higher than 700W loads and at higher than 43 degrees Celsius operating temperatures, the fan's speed goes from 976 to 1480 RPM. This is a huge increase; the fan speed change should be more district.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Under normal operating temperatures, the fan profile looks good. It takes more than 850W of load, to enter the 30-35 dB(A) range (comparative noise example: quiet rural area). Given the 1kW capacity and the compact dimensions, which affect the airflow at the internals, the ST1000-PTS performs really well when it comes to noise output.

