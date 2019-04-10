SilverStone ST1200-PTS PSU Review: Compact But Powerful

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The load regulation is not tight, in all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The hold-up time does not reach 17ms, as the ATX spec requires and to make matters even worse, the power ok signal is inaccurate. It is a huge disappointment, to see a high-end power supply reporting a "fake" power ok signal to the system's components, making them "believe" that they operate with safe voltages.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The SilverStone ST1200-PTS registered inrush currents are among the lowest we have ever measured in a 1200W PSU, especially with 230V input.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SilverStone ST1200-PTS’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.214A 1.990A 1.980A 0.986A 120.030 89.144% 940 21.5 39.48°C 0.978 11.984V 5.026V 3.329V 5.072V 134.648 42.26°C 115.10V 2 17.433A 2.991A 2.987A 1.186A 239.737 92.018% 943 21.5 40.96°C 0.993 11.979V 5.016V 3.316V 5.058V 260.534 44.56°C 115.10V 3 27.017A 3.496A 3.478A 1.388A 359.236 92.952% 946 21.6 41.05°C 0.996 11.964V 5.007V 3.306V 5.044V 386.474 45.65°C 115.10V 4 36.696A 4.002A 4.004A 1.591A 479.680 92.604% 951 21.7 41.91°C 0.997 11.949V 4.998V 3.296V 5.029V 517.989 47.82°C 115.10V 5 46.032A 5.014A 5.025A 1.795A 599.814 92.257% 956 22.0 42.03°C 0.998 11.933V 4.988V 3.284V 5.015V 650.155 48.57°C 115.10V 6 55.395A 6.029A 6.051A 2.001A 719.957 91.685% 1011 23.7 42.65°C 0.999 11.917V 4.978V 3.272V 4.999V 785.249 50.27°C 115.09V 7 64.747A 7.049A 7.089A 2.207A 839.669 91.037% 1644 35.4 43.51°C 0.999 11.901V 4.967V 3.259V 4.984V 922.342 52.05°C 115.09V 8 74.192A 8.076A 8.134A 2.416A 960.114 90.276% 2169 42.5 43.97°C 0.999 11.884V 4.955V 3.245V 4.969V 1063.527 53.23°C 115.08V 9 84.007A 8.596A 8.657A 2.420A 1079.426 89.554% 2189 42.6 44.42°C 0.999 11.867V 4.945V 3.235V 4.960V 1205.335 54.61°C 115.07V 10 93.675A 9.120A 9.213A 3.042A 1199.868 88.617% 2192 42.7 45.55°C 0.999 11.851V 4.936V 3.224V 4.933V 1353.995 56.74°C 115.06V 11 103.953A 9.133A 9.236A 3.048A 1319.885 87.644% 2196 42.7 46.95°C 0.999 11.834V 4.928V 3.215V 4.923V 1505.969 59.02°C 115.05V CL1 0.142A 14.002A 13.996A 0.000A 117.534 86.273% 1022 24.2 42.17°C 0.981 11.985V 4.992V 3.282V 5.090V 136.235 48.47°C 115.11V CL2 100.003A 1.001A 0.998A 1.000A 1198.758 88.973% 2202 42.7 45.64°C 0.999 11.855V 4.964V 3.258V 5.002V 1347.333 56.51°C 115.06V

The PSU doesn't have a problem operating at high ambient temperatures, despite the official 40°C rating. Even with 110% of its max-rated-output with 47°C ambient the unit performed well. Moreover, the PF readings are high in all tests, proving the effectiveness of the interleaved APFC converter.

We conducted the same tests with 100V input and we faced a problem in the tests #10 and #11. The PSU refused to operate properly with the 12V rail being close to 11V and after a couple of seconds it shut down. This means that the SilverStone ST1200-PTS cannot operate properly with 100V input, under full load at least, although SilverStone states that this unit supports an input voltage range of 100V to 264V.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the ST1200-PTS's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.204A 0.496A 0.477A 0.196A 19.529 68.815% 928 21.3 0.702 11.993V 5.034V 3.340V 5.103V 28.379 115.12V 2 2.473A 0.993A 0.988A 0.393A 39.953 79.212% 935 21.4 0.891 11.992V 5.033V 3.337V 5.096V 50.438 115.11V 3 3.671A 1.490A 1.469A 0.590A 59.416 83.795% 936 21.4 0.930 11.991V 5.031V 3.334V 5.088V 70.906 115.11V 4 4.939A 1.988A 1.979A 0.787A 79.801 85.985% 938 21.5 0.959 11.989V 5.029V 3.331V 5.081V 92.808 115.10V

Under light loads the fan spins at low speeds, keeping the noise below 22 dB(A) so it is practically inaudible. The registered efficiency is satisfactory, given the PSU's 1200W capacity.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SilverStone ST1200-PTS’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

This is a highly-efficient design, going toe-to-toe with the Seasonic Prime Platinum with 1kW max power. With light loads, the ST1200-PTS performs well achieving the highest overall efficiency among 1200W units.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 72.896% 0.032 5.107V 0.701 115.09V 2 0.250A 1.276 78.378% 0.074 5.103V 1.628 115.09V 3 0.550A 2.802 79.989% 0.152 5.094V 3.503 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.082 80.821% 0.250 5.081V 6.288 115.09V 5 1.500A 7.601 80.298% 0.334 5.067V 9.466 115.10V 6 3.000A 15.072 78.174% 0.474 5.024V 19.280 115.10V

Satisfactory efficiency results from the 5VSB rail.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.991V 5.032V 3.341V 5.109V 10.683 0.219 115.1V Standby 0.074 0.003 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (113°F).

At up to 700W load the cooling fan spins at low RPMs. With higher loads, it quickly increases its speed and, with 960W load, it is close to 2200 RPM with the noise exceeding 42 dB(A).

The following results were obtained at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

With up to 800W load the unit is silent. It takes more than 900W load to enter the 30-35 dB(A) range while, with more than 1000W, it passes the 40 dB(A) mark.

