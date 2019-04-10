SilverStone ST1200-PTS PSU Review: Compact But Powerful

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The SilverStone ST1200-PTS performs much better than its predecessor, the ST1200-PT, but still it is behind other high-end 1200W units, though these competitors are larger.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The overall noise output is quite low, given the high capacity and the small footprint.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This is a highly-efficient platform. The AX1000i that scores first in this chart has lower capacity and is 80 PLUS Titanium (and ETA-A+) certified, while the ST1200-PTS is an 80 PLUS Platinum unit (which manages to achieve an ETA-A+ rating though, which is usually only obtained by good 80 PLUS Titanium units).

