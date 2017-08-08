SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Silverstone ST45SF deals SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 3.0... Amazon Prime £59.99 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 2.0... Amazon £68 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF-G v... Amazon £81.79 View

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST45SF's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 13.3mV 10.8mV 17.0mV 7.7mV Pass 20% Load 21.4mV 13.8mV 18.7mV 10.0mV Pass 30% Load 17.5mV 16.0mV 21.3mV 11.5mV Pass 40% Load 20.2mV 17.4mV 25.0mV 13.4mV Pass 50% Load 24.9mV 19.8mV 26.0mV 14.2mV Pass 60% Load 26.8mV 21.1mV 24.9mV 17.3mV Pass 70% Load 29.6mV 23.6mV 28.6mV 19.7mV Pass 80% Load 35.6mV 25.6mV 36.7mV 23.9mV Pass 90% Load 41.3mV 28.1mV 41.4mV 25.1mV Pass 100% Load 50.2mV 32.7mV 40.8mV 29.7mV Pass 110% Load 60.3mV 32.7mV 42.5mV 31.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 23.7mV 33.2mV 37.5mV 29.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 51.8mV 18.8mV 32.6mV 11.9mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is decent on every rail except 3.3V, where it exceeds 40mV under full load. To be fair, we did tax this small PSU with an almost-46°C operating temperature during the full load and overload tests.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

