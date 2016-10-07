SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the ST85F-PT's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

SilverStone's offering cannot keep up with the strong competition in this category, which achieves longer hold-up times, tighter load regulation, and better ripple suppression. Still, the ST85F-PT takes the lead from its high-end sibling, the Titanium-class ST80F-TI.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the ST85F-PT's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The performance per dollar ratio of SilverStone's ST85F-PT trails EVGA's 850 P2, the most relevant competition. In addition to its high performance, the 850 P2 is available at a good price. Really, it's tough to beat.

However the ST85F-PT is 25 mm shallower, and that can be a major advantage to anyone who needs a compact PSU with enough capacity to support a strong system.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The low-speed fan and its relaxed grant this unit quiet operation (at normal temperatures, at least).

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

The ST85F-PT beats EVGA's 850 P2 just slightly, while the be quiet! high-end model is a ahead of both.