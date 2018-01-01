SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

We measure good efficiency levels, given this PSU's 80 PLUS and Cybenetics ratings. From 125W up through 400W on the +12V rail (and with the minor rails staying below 75W combined power), efficiency falls between 90-92%. We believe that this is satisfactory for an SFX PSU.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The infrared shots don't reveal anything alarming, even with this PSU's fan removed. High Power could probably offer a semi-passive mode, though it'd be even better if the bulk cap was rated at 105°C instead of 85°C. More than likely, the bulk cap's low temperature rating played a key role in not enabling semi-passive operation.



