SilverStone SX500-LG Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box the SX500-LG comes in is very small, since the PSU itself is small. Graphics on the box are vivid and include lots of information, including a description of the available connectors, the power specifications and a short features list.

Contents

The PSU is wrapped in bubble wrap for enhanced protection against rough shipping. We would prefer to see the use of packing foam instead, which offers even higher protection.

As is typical in SilverStone PSUs, we find two manuals in the bundle that offer lots of information for interested users. The rest of the bundle includes an AC power cord and two sets of fixing bolts, one for mounting the PSU into the chassis and a second one for attaching the provided ATX bracket, which makes this unit compatible with cases that don't have SFX mounting holes.

Exterior

Although the PSU has an increased depth of 3cm compared to SFX units, it still has compact dimensions thanks to its limited width and height, which are kept at the same size. There is a handy on/off switch at the front of the PSU. Incidentally, this is the one thing missing from most of SilverStone's SFX implementations. The power-specifications label resides on one side of the PSU, while SilverStone's name and company logo are stamped into the casing on the bottom.

On the back, the modular panel has only five sockets. One of them is for the ATX cable and the rest correspond to the EPS, PCIe, SATA and peripheral cables and connectors. In general, the PSU's finish is good, and the logo at the center of the fan grill looks nice.

Cabling

All cables are stealth and flat, meaning that, thanks to their black wires, they're easy to hide inside of a case with a black-painted interior. We prefer flat cables over the typical, round-shaped cables since the flat versions block less airflow and make cable management easier.