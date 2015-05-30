SilverStone SX500-LG Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is very long—one of the best we have ever measured.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is higher than that of other similar-capacity units, but it is still low enough that it won’t cause problems.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests revealed the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals approximately 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with high loads while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test revealed whether the PSU was Haswell-ready. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle while the load on the minor rails was minimal.

Test 12V (A/V) 5V (A/V) 3.3V (A/V) 5VSB (A/V) Power DC/AC(W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise dB(A) Temp In/Out (°C) PF/AC (V) 1 2.300A 1.952A 1.960A 0.981A 49.76 83.38 850 28.6 38.29 0.976 12.253V 5.117V 3.363V 5.099V 59.68 40.46 115 2 5.632A 2.926A 2.952A 1.180A 99.73 87.27 885 29.8 37.49 0.988 12.233V 5.109V 3.350V 5.083V 114.28 39.97 115 3 9.318A 3.431A 3.470A 1.379A 149.87 89.16 1015 31.9 38.55 0.993 12.212V 5.100V 3.340V 5.069V 168.10 41.24 115 4 13.007A 3.921A 3.963A 1.580A 199.75 89.93 1130 34.8 38.77 0.996 12.194V 5.092V 3.329V 5.053V 222.11 41.9 115 5 16.370A 4.915A 4.975A 1.786A 249.76 89.94 1300 39.8 41.38 0.997 12.173V 5.085V 3.316V 5.036V 277.70 44.67 115 6 19.750A 5.900A 5.992A 1.992A 299.75 89.64 1425 40.3 41.84 0.997 12.152V 5.078V 3.303V 5.017V 334.40 45.65 115 7 23.139A 6.901A 7.017A 2.200A 349.73 89.20 1510 40.7 42.61 0.997 12.129V 5.071V 3.291V 4.997V 392.09 47.16 115 8 26.537A 7.896A 8.053A 2.409A 399.67 88.67 1570 41.4 42.76 0.998 12.107V 5.065V 3.278V 4.979V 450.76 47.91 115 9 30.379A 8.405A 8.602A 2.415A 449.70 88.05 1700 42.7 43.31 0.998 12.084V 5.057V 3.267V 4.967V 510.75 49.4 114.9 10 33.975A 8.914A 9.131A 3.033A 499.58 87.23 1770 44.3 44.9 0.998 12.065V 5.048V 3.252V 4.939V 572.74 51.69 114.9 11 38.189A 8.935A 9.164A 3.043A 549.49 87.23 1780 44.3 45.45 0.998 12.040V 5.036V 3.241V 4.927V 637.16 53.42 114.9 CL1 0.102A 13.013A 13.005A 0.003A 111.48 87.23 1525 41.1 43.26 0.992 12.203V 5.148V 3.324V 5.069V 136.51 49.29 115 CL2 39.965A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 495.08 88.40 1750 43.7 43.83 0.998 12.054V 5.024V 3.279V 5.012V 560.07 49.95 114.9

Load regulation was pretty tight on the +12V and 5V rails, though at 3.3V it exceeded three percent. Nonetheless, what really matters is the +12V rail's performance, which feeds most of a modern system's components. In this case, that rail performed well. Our efficiency measurements show that the unit easily cleared the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20 percent and 100 percent load, and missed 90 percent efficiency by a very small margin with a typical (50 percent) load. Therefore, we will give it a pass, since we measure at much higher temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization.

The 120mm fan proved to be silent enough, even under highly stressful conditions like the ones we applied during our high-load tests. When the fan was at full speed, its noise output didn’t go above 45 dB. In addition, the fan handled the heat load efficiently, allowing the PSU to operate without any problems as the hot box exceeded 45 degrees C (113 degrees F).