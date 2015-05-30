SilverStone SX500-LG Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on SX500-LG's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 14.8mV 13.2mV 28.3mV 14.7mV Pass 20% Load 23.7mV 19.1mV 39.3mV 17.7mV Pass 30% Load 24.6mV 21.3mV 40.0mV 21.0mV Pass 40% Load 25.9mV 25.5mV 41.1mV 22.9mV Pass 50% Load 28.0mV 25.3mV 40.2mV 24.1mV Pass 60% Load 30.4mV 29.1mV 41.2mV 25.6mV Pass 70% Load 34.8mV 32.6mV 45.3mV 27.8mV Pass 80% Load 40.2mV 35.2mV 44.9mV 29.2mV Pass 90% Load 48.2mV 39.1mV 43.8mV 32.1mV Pass 100% Load 59.2mV 41.9mV 45.9mV 37.1mV Pass 110% Load 49.0mV 47.3mV 54.6mV 41.3mV Fail Crossload 1 21.3mV 22.7mV 30.8mV 34.5mV Pass Crossload 2 60.2mV 37.9mV 45.3mV 29.9mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail wasn't top-notch, but it was decent for a unit of this size (although we believe that SilverStone could have squeezed in more caps at its main and modular PCBs). Assuming space was an issue, if fewer electrolytic caps were used there would be enough room for a sufficient number of polymer caps that could filter ripple more effectively. Finally, during the overload test, the 3.3V rail failed to keep its ripple within ATX specs. But because we pushed the PSU beyond its limit, we cannot blame it for this result.

Compared to the higher-capacity SX600-G, the SX500-LG performed much better overall in ripple suppression, as the SX600-G failed to keep ripple on its minor rails inside the ATX specs during the full-load tests. This alone allows the SX500-LG to achieve a higher overall performance score.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2