SilverStone SX500-LG Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

Performance per Dollar

The following graph may be the most interesting to many users because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current U.S. dollar price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular EU shops, converting the listed price to U.S. dollars (without VAT). Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Products.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 C.

Click Here To See More Products.

This is a truly silent PSU, which is amazing given its compact dimensions. Users who require a small PSU but were afraid to buy one due to increased noise output have absolutely no reason to worry about the SX500-LG's acoustics.