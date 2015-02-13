SilverStone SX600-G SFX Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX600-G. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Ripple MeasurementsSilverStone SX600-G
|Test
|12V (mV)
|5V (mV)
|3.3V (mV)
|5VSB (mV)
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|42.5
|11.2
|16.0
|7.2
|Pass
|20% Load
|32.7
|12.3
|17.6
|8.4
|Pass
|30% Load
|33.2
|13.2
|18.7
|8.8
|Pass
|40% Load
|38.3
|14.1
|21.3
|9.5
|Pass
|50% Load
|38.9
|15.2
|21.6
|10.8
|Pass
|60% Load
|43.3
|17.3
|24.1
|12.3
|Pass
|70% Load
|50.7
|17.8
|23.9
|15.9
|Pass
|80% Load
|54.6
|20.0
|28.0
|19.1
|Pass
|90% Load
|61.6
|22.9
|30.9
|19.8
|Pass
|100% Load
|75.1
|52.0
|84.9
|32.3
|Fail
|105% Load
|71.5
|78.5
|121.3
|35.1
|Fail
|Crossload 1
|37.7
|13.4
|17.1
|10.2
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|68.3
|65.5
|91.3
|28.0
|Fail
A quick look at the table above suggests the situation is pretty bad. But before you reach a hasty conclusion, let us explain how things really are. First, we followed our normal testing procedure that dictates full load and overload testing at around 45 °C ambient, while SilverStone clearly states that it guarantees good operation under full load at up to 40 °C. We're just following the methodology we use for every sample we receive. In addition, without our sophisticated monitoring and logging software, it would be difficult to catch the spikes that make the PSU fail in the tests shown above. The main issue responsible for these spikes, we believe, is the secondary side's restricted airflow, more specifically in the DC-DC converters area. Fortunately, the ripple problems occur at more than 40 °C ambient. And we're talking about random spikes, not continuous out-of-control ripple suppression. Be that as it may, we have to deduct points in the name of fairness to the other PSUs in our relative performance graph on the next page.
Again, under a 40 °C ambient, ripple suppression is in line with the ATX specification's requirements. Under the extreme conditions we use for testing power supplies is where you'll run into issues. This perfectly illustrates why it's important to test PSUs at high temperatures. An SFX PSU is destined to spend most of its life inside a tiny case with not-so-optimal airflow, so high-ambient testing is necessary.
Ripple - Oscilloscope Screenshots
You can see the AC ripple and noise on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB) in the following oscilloscope screenshots. The bigger the fluctuations on the instrument's screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I'm not sure I agree with such high ratings of some of the Corsair units, with as many failures as they apparently experience within the first year. It also doesn't bode well for the poor capacitors in this Silverstone either. So far though, at this level, there is no other choice.
Well done.
As far as the PSU itself, I was turned off by the 40C max operating temp fan kicks up at 45... bah... If they would have used better caps then temp could easily been rated for 50C.
@David Dewis, go look at the Sandia Cooler. When you're done lusting after that, look at the Id-cooling Is-vc45 Vapor Chamber CPU Cooler... which you can buy right now and use to overclock an i5 in the new Raven just fine. I've got my media PC in an RVZ01 with a Pentium anniversary edition overclocked to heck, and it does just fine. (I can't wait for the RVZ02 to put my gaming rig in and run watercooling out the back.)
Silverstone just released the SX500-LG, which is a very slightly longer (130mm) SFX-profile power supply that fits a 120mm fan on top, instead of a dinky, noisy 80mm fan. That's the power supply that I want to see a review of!
I very badly want a RVZ02, it will make a nice home for my old i5-3570K. :lol: