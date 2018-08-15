SilverStone SX650-G PSU Review: Lots Of Power In A Small Form Factor

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Platform Model - Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD02X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Toshiba TK16A60W (600V, 15.8A @ 150°C, 0.19Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations D0665C5 (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (420V, 470uF, 3000h @ 85°C, USH) Main Switchers 2x Toshiba TK16A60W (600V, 15.8A @ 150°C, 0.19Ω) High-side/Low-Side Driver Silicon Labs Si8233BD APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25C, 0.85mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OVP, UVP, OCP,SCP, PG) Micro Controller STC 15W408AS Fan Model Globe Fan S0921512HB (92mm, 12V, 0.45A, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x P10V45 SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Sanken STR-A6069H -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

The SX650-G is manufactured by High Power, and it employs a similar platform as the one found in SilverStone's SX500-G. We find a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, six FETs regulate the +12V rail and a couple of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.

Beyond the typical circuitry we expect to find in a PSU, there's also an 8-bit micro-controller (STC 15W408AS) that's probably utilized by the fan control circuit. Or, it may assist the PSU's supervisor IC.

The cooling fan SilverStone uses is more capable than the one in its SX500-G, since the higher-capacity model gets hotter. A fluid dynamic bearing is common in enthusiast-oriented PSUs nowadays.

Image 1 of 29 Image 2 of 29 Image 3 of 29 Image 4 of 29 Image 5 of 29 Image 6 of 29 Image 7 of 29 Image 8 of 29 Image 9 of 29 Image 10 of 29 Image 11 of 29 Image 12 of 29 Image 13 of 29 Image 14 of 29 Image 15 of 29 Image 16 of 29 Image 17 of 29 Image 18 of 29 Image 19 of 29 Image 20 of 29 Image 21 of 29 Image 22 of 29 Image 23 of 29 Image 24 of 29 Image 25 of 29 Image 26 of 29 Image 27 of 29 Image 28 of 29 Image 29 of 29

The album above includes photos illustrating the SX650-G's major parts, while the following video shows the SX650-G’s internals.

