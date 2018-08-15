SilverStone SX650-G PSU Review: Lots Of Power In A Small Form Factor

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX650-G’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 14.5mV 12.0mV 14.2mV 13.1mV Pass 20% Load 58.7mV 22.4mV 14.3mV 17.1mV Pass 30% Load 31.4mV 26.1mV 19.4mV 25.0mV Pass 40% Load 29.3mV 32.5mV 20.0mV 22.8mV Pass 50% Load 29.7mV 29.1mV 20.7mV 24.6mV Pass 60% Load 29.8mV 28.1mV 25.3mV 26.1mV Pass 70% Load 31.7mV 31.3mV 27.5mV 33.0mV Pass 80% Load 34.1mV 32.6mV 28.5mV 30.0mV Pass 90% Load 38.4mV 32.2mV 30.7mV 32.6mV Pass 100% Load 44.4mV 32.8mV 33.0mV 29.6mV Pass 110% Load 43.8mV 28.7mV 31.0mV 28.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 60.2mV 25.2mV 24.6mV 33.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 41.4mV 27.9mV 25.6mV 25.1mV Pass

The ripple suppression we measured is decent for an SFX power supply. In such a small platform, there isn't much space for extra filtering capacitors. Although it'd probably be a good idea to use cables with built-in caps, we don't like the extra bulk that those cable create.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

