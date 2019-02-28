SilverStone SX700-G PSU Review: An Overclocked SX650-G?

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency & Noise

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Corsair SF600 Platinum View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads.

Tight load regulation improves system stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

SilverStone's load regulation isn't particularly tight on every rail. The Corsair SF family clearly dominates in this discipline.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured is closer to 17ms than we expected, while the power-good signal is accurate. It would be nice if SilverStone used a larger bulk cap, rather than the same one we found in the SX650-G. Nevertheless, the SX700-G takes the lead from its principal competition, Corsair's SF750, in these tests.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush currents are at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SX700-G’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under tough operating conditions.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.947A 1.971A 1.962A 0.989A 69.454 82.827% 1285 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 40.21°C 0.976 12.131V 5.069V 3.355V 5.054V 83.854 44.34°C 115.07V 2 8.966A 2.964A 2.957A 1.190A 139.522 88.030% 1290 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 41.71°C 0.991 12.116V 5.059V 3.347V 5.041V 158.494 46.59°C 115.06V 3 14.331A 3.464A 3.439A 1.393A 209.508 90.380% 1298 RPM 17.0 dB(A) 42.15°C 0.992 12.108V 5.051V 3.341V 5.027V 231.807 47.45°C 115.10V 4 19.711A 3.966A 3.955A 1.596A 279.515 90.871% 1296 RPM 16.9 dB(A) 42.51°C 0.994 12.091V 5.043V 3.334V 5.014V 307.594 47.96°C 115.49V 5 24.775A 4.967A 4.958A 1.800A 349.650 90.816% 1296 RPM 16.9 dB(A) 42.46°C 0.995 12.075V 5.033V 3.326V 5.001V 385.009 49.26°C 115.15V 6 29.853A 5.972A 5.968A 2.006A 419.764 90.379% 1626 RPM 24.1 dB(A) 42.63°C 0.996 12.058V 5.023V 3.317V 4.987V 464.448 49.61°C 115.15V 7 34.947A 6.983A 6.979A 2.213A 489.891 89.748% 2096 RPM 33.2 dB(A) 43.08°C 0.997 12.041V 5.012V 3.309V 4.972V 545.852 50.90°C 115.07V 8 40.060A 7.998A 7.999A 2.421A 560.036 88.992% 2609 RPM 39.4 dB(A) 43.98°C 0.997 12.023V 5.001V 3.300V 4.957V 629.311 52.35°C 115.07V 9 45.581A 8.512A 8.502A 2.424A 629.742 88.367% 2860 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 44.50°C 0.997 12.006V 4.993V 3.293V 4.950V 712.643 53.72°C 115.10V 10 51.116A 9.031A 9.036A 2.531A 700.087 87.629% 2857 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 45.55°C 0.997 11.990V 4.984V 3.286V 4.940V 798.925 55.41°C 115.10V 11 57.009A 9.046A 9.052A 2.535A 769.729 86.775% 2854 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 46.66°C 0.997 11.972V 4.977V 3.280V 4.933V 887.037 57.27°C 115.07V CL1 0.132A 13.000A 12.999A 0.000A 109.953 82.341% 1320 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 42.28°C 0.992 12.128V 5.019V 3.316V 5.066V 133.533 49.87°C 115.09V CL2 58.340A 1.001A 0.998A 1.000A 712.772 88.087% 2870 RPM 42.4 dB(A) 45.43°C 0.997 11.989V 5.017V 3.315V 5.002V 809.167 55.54°C 115.08V

Up through the 60% load test, SilverStone's fan noise is low. However, it notably increases in the following two tests. At 90% of its maximum-rated capacity and higher, the fan rotates at its peak speed, generating a raucous 42+ dB(A).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SX700-G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.169A 0.490A 0.473A 0.197A 19.278 61.101% 1273 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 0.908 12.145V 5.079V 3.363V 5.086V 31.551 115.07V 2 2.428A 0.983A 0.979A 0.394A 39.756 65.592% 1279 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 0.969 12.141V 5.075V 3.360V 5.075V 60.611 115.06V 3 3.612A 1.476A 1.456A 0.592A 59.198 82.150% 1282 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 0.979 12.133V 5.072V 3.357V 5.069V 72.061 115.06V 4 4.870A 1.972A 1.962A 0.791A 79.645 84.113% 1283 RPM 16.8 dB(A) 0.979 12.129V 5.068V 3.354V 5.059V 94.688 115.07V

Measured noise is low. But the same applies to the efficiency levels we recorded, too. In the first two tests, they're lower than 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SX700-G’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy gets wasted as heat.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Efficiency is high enough under normal loads. However, that's not the case under light loads where the SX700-G lands in last place.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 70.932% 0.114 5.095V 0.719 115.09V 2 0.250A 1.272 75.490% 0.217 5.089V 1.685 115.09V 3 0.550A 2.794 80.241% 0.310 5.079V 3.482 115.09V 4 1.000A 5.067 81.871% 0.368 5.066V 6.189 115.09V 5 1.500A 7.576 81.938% 0.400 5.050V 9.246 115.09V 6 2.500A 12.551 81.126% 0.434 5.020V 15.471 115.09V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail achieves high efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.142V 5.082V 3.364V 5.096V 5.888 0.502 115.1V Standby 0.092 0.016 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We measure high vampire power levels, at least compared to the competition. This is the reason why SilverStone's 5VSB rail isn't particularly efficient under very light loads.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All of our results are obtained between 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following results are obtained between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F) ambient temperature.

In a range between 1,200 and 1,400 RPM, the fan's minimum speed is quite high. With that said, it's very hard to achieve lower rotational speeds without PWM control.

Up through 350W of load the SX700-G is quiet, generating less than 25 dB(A). But with merely 50W more, it jumps up above 35 dB(A). We think that the fan speed profile should ramp up more smoothly as load increases.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content