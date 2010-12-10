Three Slim Atom/Ion 2-Based Nettop PCs Compared

Test Systems And Benchmarks
The Giada, Jetway, and Zotac nettops perform similarly because they’re all built on the same Ion 2 platform and have Intel Atom D500-series CPUs. To make things more interesting, we are adding ASRock’s Core 100HT-BD to the mix, a nettop that employs Intel’s Core i3-330M CPU and offers desktop-class performance. A key differentiator is that the Core 100HT-BD offers Intel-based HD Graphics, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it stands up against Nvidia’s Ion 2. The Core 100HT-BD can be purchased for $749.99 on Newegg, as tested, without an operating system.
|ASRock Core100HT-BD
|Giada Slim-N20
|Jetway Mini-TOP
|Zotac ZBOX HD-ID34
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-330M (Arrandale), 2.13 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 3 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Atom D5101.6 GHz, 667 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache
|Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache
|Networking
|Realtek RTL8111E Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9287-BL1A wireless card (WiFi)
|Realtek RTL8111C Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285(WiFi)Atheros AR3011 (Bluetooth)
|Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros 802.11 b/g/n PCIe card (WiFi)
|Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285 (WiFi)
|Memory
|Nanya PC3-10700, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T(dual-channel)
|Samsung PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T(single-channel)
|Hyundai PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel)
|Samsung PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel)
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics (Integrated)
|Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated)
|Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated)
|Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated)
|Sound
|Via VT2020 8-channel HD audio codec with THX TruStudio Pro
|Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC662 HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio
|Analog:C-Media CM108AH HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio
|Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC888 HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio
|Hard Drive
|500 GB Seagate Momentus 5400.6500 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|320 GB Seagate Momentus 7200320 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|250 GB SamsungSpinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|250 GB Samsung Spinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|Delta Electronics ADP-90CD DB90 W, 19 V, External AC adapter
|Great WallADP65S-190342019 V, 3.42 A, External AC adapter
|Channel Well Tech KPA-060F 12 V, 5 A, External AC adapter
|Delta Electronics ADP-90CD 19 V, 4.74 A, External AC adapter
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Intel Win7Vista_64_15177, Nvidia 260.99
|Benchmark Configuration
|PCMark Vantage x64
|Version: Professional 64-bit edition 1.0.1.0, Total System Score, Memories, TV And Movies, Gaming, Music, Communications, Productivity, Hard Disk
|SiSoft Sandra 2010
|Version: 2010.1.16.11, Network Bandwidth benchmark, Network Latency benchmark
|HD HQV Benchmark
|Blu-ray, Version 1.0