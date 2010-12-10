Three Slim Atom/Ion 2-Based Nettop PCs Compared

Test Systems And Benchmarks

The Giada, Jetway, and Zotac nettops perform similarly because they’re all built on the same Ion 2 platform and have Intel Atom D500-series CPUs. To make things more interesting, we are adding ASRock’s Core 100HT-BD to the mix, a nettop that employs Intel’s Core i3-330M CPU and offers desktop-class performance. A key differentiator is that the Core 100HT-BD offers Intel-based HD Graphics, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it stands up against Nvidia’s Ion 2. The Core 100HT-BD can be purchased for $749.99 on Newegg, as tested, without an operating system.

ASRock Core100HT-BD Giada Slim-N20 Jetway Mini-TOP Zotac ZBOX HD-ID34 CPU Intel Core i3-330M (Arrandale), 2.13 GHz, QPI-2400 MHz, 3 MB L3 Cache Intel Atom D5101.6 GHz, 667 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache Networking Realtek RTL8111E Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9287-BL1A wireless card (WiFi) Realtek RTL8111C Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285(WiFi)Atheros AR3011 (Bluetooth) Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros 802.11 b/g/n PCIe card (WiFi) Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285 (WiFi) Memory Nanya PC3-10700, 2 x 2048 MB, 533 MHz, CL 7-7-7-20-1T(dual-channel) Samsung PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T(single-channel) Hyundai PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel) Samsung PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel) Graphics Intel HD Graphics (Integrated) Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated) Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated) Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated) Sound Via VT2020 8-channel HD audio codec with THX TruStudio Pro Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC662 HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio Analog:C-Media CM108AH HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC888 HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio Hard Drive 500 GB Seagate Momentus 5400.6500 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s 320 GB Seagate Momentus 7200320 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s 250 GB SamsungSpinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s 250 GB Samsung Spinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power Delta Electronics ADP-90CD DB90 W, 19 V, External AC adapter Great WallADP65S-190342019 V, 3.42 A, External AC adapter Channel Well Tech KPA-060F 12 V, 5 A, External AC adapter Delta Electronics ADP-90CD 19 V, 4.74 A, External AC adapter Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX version DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers Intel Win7Vista_64_15177, Nvidia 260.99