Three Slim Atom/Ion 2-Based Nettop PCs Compared

We put Giada’s Slim-N20, Jetway’s Mini-TOP, and Zotac’s ZBOX to the test. Does Intel's Atom D500-series offer smooth performance in these nettops when it's paired with Nvidia’s ION 2 graphics, or does the platform fall short of entertainment excellence?

HD Video Benchmarks

We begin with CPU usage. We don’t expect much of a difference between the Atom/Ion 2 solutions, but it will be interesting to see how this platform compares to the Core i3 mobile/Intel HD Graphics combo. Let’s begin with a 1080p Flash-based video:

While the Atom D500 series wields far less power than the Core i3 mobile CPU, the Core i3 uses significantly more CPU resources for playback. This means that the Ion 2 graphics chipset is doing a very good job of offloading the work to the GPU.

The only strange occurrence of note is that the Giada Slim-N20 shows the same low CPU usage, yet playback is only smooth in the YouTube default-sized window. When the Flash movie is full-screen at 1080p, playback is extremely choppy. It seems the problem is the screen resolution and not the resolution of the movie, as even low-resolution videos will drop frames when stretched to full screen. We've also experienced this problem with some h720p video files. Giada representatives insisted that this problem should not occur, but have been unable to provide a reasonable explanation or fix for our issue. This is not a problem on the Zotac or Jetway PCs, which could play back the Flash video file at full screen with no skipping whatsoever.

Now let’s move onto Blu-ray playback, something limited to the Zotac ZBOX and ASRock Core 100HT-BD:

Although CPU usage is low for both products, the order is reversed compared to Flash movie playback, with the Intel Atom/Ion 2 combo using more CPU resources to get the job done.

Finally, let’s examine video playback quality with the HQV 2.0 benchmark on these two Blu-ray-equipped systems. We need to enable some image-quality enhancements in the drivers for the best possible scores. In the Ion 2 driver, we enabled 60% edge enhancement, 70% noise reduction, inverse telecine, dynamic contrast, and color enhancement. In the Intel HD Graphics driver, we enabled noise reduction at the auto setting.

TestNvidia Ion 2Intel HD Graphics
Test Class 1: Video Conversion
Chapter 1: Video Resolution18/2018/20
Chapter 2: Film Resolution5/105/10
Chapter 3: Overlay on Film5/105/10
Chapter 4: Response Time5/105/10
Chapter 5: Multi-Cadence0/300/30
Chapter 6: Color Upsampling Errors10/100/10
Test Class 2: Noise and Artifact Reduction
Chapter 1: Random Noise20/2020/20
Chapter 2: Compression Artifacts0/200/20
Chapter 3: Upscaled Compression Artifacts0/200/20
Test Class 3: Image Scaling And Enhancements
Chapter 1: Scaling and Filtering15/1515/15
Chapter 2: Resolution Enhancement15/1515/15
Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing
Chapter 1: Contrast Enhancement20/200/20
Chapter 2: Skin Tone Correction:0/100/10
Total Score: 113/21083/210

Nvidia’s Ion 2 solution scores 113 out of 210 here, which sounds a lot worse than it is. The Ion 2 is only really missing a handful of relatively obscure cadences and the ability to remove compression artifacts. The Intel HD Graphics chipset scores similarly to Ion 2, for the most part, but it doesn’t manage to perform flawless luma and chroma scaling, and has no adaptive contrast enhancements or skin-tone correction that I could find in the driver (only absolute adjustments). As a result, the Core i3-330M and its Intel HD Graphics chipset achieved a final score of 83 out of 210. Still, despite the relatively low score, both of these platforms offer great quality playback of Blu-ray discs. The test suite simply gives Nvidia's Ion 2 an edge in adaptive processing.

26 Comments
  • reprotected 10 December 2010 12:53
    Nettops fail.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 10 December 2010 13:42
    ... it may be a good mac mini hackentosch...
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 10 December 2010 14:10
    Retest the N20's playback with a RAM drive for the temp files; I suspect the drive system is the issue . . .
    Reply
  • dEAne 10 December 2010 16:00
    Overall it is good. The benchmark is fair enough - And it is presentable too.
    Reply
  • cushgod 10 December 2010 20:10
    SHould test results with a SSD complared to a "mechanical" HDD to see how much that can help an Atom move along :)
    Reply
  • fullcircle_bflo 10 December 2010 20:37
    So if I wanted a computer simply to stream internet videos to a television via HDMI(such as Hulu or CBS website), would any of these be a good candidate?
    Reply
  • kriminal 10 December 2010 21:18
    ^^ guess so.. fullcircle
    Reply
  • mchuf 10 December 2010 21:51
    For $150 - $200, you can buy a used Pentium D or C2D pc off of craigslist. Add a $50 HD5450 gpu and a $40 wireless KB/M combo and your all set. That would be a more capable box than one of these things and at a lower price (even if you upgrade to Win 7 HP). Hell, even a used Mac Mini (old model) might be a more cost effective solution. Unless you're extremely tight for space, I don't see the appeal for an overpriced "net" device.
    Reply
  • nonameworks 10 December 2010 22:30
    ^^ Only if you ignore the cost of electricity
    Reply
  • tipoo 10 December 2010 23:02
    Zino HD review, please! At close to the cost of many of these nettops, it blows them away in performance and is almost as small and consumes almost as little power.
    Reply