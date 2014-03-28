Trending

Qualcomm Snapdragon 801: Performance Previewed

Snapdragon 801, the recently-announced update to the Snapdragon 800, shares some of the same SKUs as Snapdragon 800. So, how do you tell the difference? We break down the family and introduce you to the first benchmarks of Sony's Xperia Z2 tablet, too.

Snapdragon Showdown: 800 Versus 801

As a Wi-Fi-only model, Sony’s Xperia Z2 Tablet naturally lacks a cellular component, so the actual SKU of the Snapdragon 801 inside the Z2 Tablet we tested is APQ8074AB.

In particular, we wanted to see how much faster, if at all, the 801 is compared to Snapdragon 800. So, we started off with the Google Nexus 5. Recognizing that device's lower native resolution (1080p versus the Z2’s 1200p), we balanced the comparison by adding Samsung's Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4” for its similar form factor and much higher 1600×2560 resolution. By measuring how resolution and GPU clock rate affect performance, we have a better sense of how the SoCs compare.

DeviceSoCCPU CoreGPU CoreMemoryDisplay
Sony Xperia Z2 TabletQualcomm Snapdragon 801APQ8074ABQualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHzAdreno 330 (quad-core) @ 578 MHz3 GB DDR3 @ 933 MHz10.1" IPS @ 1920x1080 (224 PPI)
Google Nexus 5Qualcomm Snapdragon 800MSM8974AAQualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHzAdreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 MHz2 GB DDR3 @ 800 MHz4.95" IPS+ @ 1920x1080 (445 PPI)
Samsung Galaxy Note 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 800MSM8974ABQualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHzAdreno 330 (quad-core) @ 550 MHz3 GB DDR3 @ 933 MHz5.7" SAMOLED @ 1920x1080 (386 PPI)
Samsung Galaxy NotePro 8.4Qualcomm Snapdragon 800MSM8974ABQualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHzAdreno 330 (quad-core) @ 550 MHz2 GB DDR3 @ 933 MHz8.4" WQXGA @ 2560x1600 (359 PPI)
Apple iPhone 5sApple A7ARM v8 (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHzImagination Technologies PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 300 MHz1 GB LPDDR3 @ ??? MHz4" IPS @ 1136x640 (326 PPI)

Beyond the Qualcomm chipsets, we thought it would be interesting to see how the Snapdragon 801 fares against the current top-performing SoC, Apple’s A7, so we added the iPhone 5s as kind of a baseline backdrop to show where the various Snapdragon 80x SKUs stack up.

As we go through the tests, keep in mind that the unit we tested is a pre-production model, running non-final software. Performance data we captured might differ from what Sony ends up shipping. However, since this is our first taste of Snapdragon 801 (8074AB), and our tests do show some demonstrable performance improvements (at least on the GPU side), we feel that it is fair to share the results with our readers.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 28 March 2014 09:04
    Will this chip go into the next Google Nexus device?
  • suture 28 March 2014 12:00
    hope not, it looks just slightly better than the previous snapdragon 800
  • Wisecracker 28 March 2014 13:36
    A Temash APU and Atom SoCs would make a great cross-platform comparison, here.

    The 'Droid Heads would love to see some Tegra 3/4 action, too.
  • MANOFKRYPTONAK 28 March 2014 14:30
    I really am looking forward to the showdown between the A7/A8, Tegra4/K1. and Intel "what is the name of the chip in the nexus 8?". I hoping to see a worthy $500 upgrade.
  • anthony8989 28 March 2014 15:06
    Great article - very informative. Sorry if it's off-topic, but the HTC One (M7 2013) uses an APQ8064T. Did Qualcomm change the meaning of the second numeral from Snapdragon 600 to 80x? The HTC One M7 employs a modem yet now the second numeral being 0 indicates no modem. Or does the device substitute another modem off the SoC? Also what does the "T" suffix mean? :)

    EDIT: I realized APQ also indicates no modem so I'll just assume that they supplied an off-SoC modem for the device. Still would like to know what "T"stands for.
  • rohitbaran 28 March 2014 15:17
    Isn't Tegra K1 (aka Logan) having something else? Project Denver CPU was supposed to be part of Parker SoC as per nVidia's 2013 Tegra roadmap, unless I am missing something.
  • edlivian 28 March 2014 16:29
    So if you already have a device with a snapdragon 800 you should hold off for a real improvement, like snapdragon 1000 or 1k or whatever marketing jibberish they want to name it.
  • Vistouf 28 March 2014 17:06
    From Wikipedia :"SKU refers to a stock-keeping unit, a unique identifier for each distinct product and service that can be purchased in business."
  • PapaCrazy 28 March 2014 17:10
    They compared two different manufacturers devices from two generations in order to extrapolate something about the chip? Huh? What about differences in hardware implementation, software, memory, and all the other things that can independently effect performance? Would have been much better to wait and have more comparable devices to test.
